“Nothing new” - Reece James reacts to Chelsea superstar Kai Havertz’s goalscoring exploits for Germany

After missing out on Germany's 9-0 win over Liechtenstein due to an injury, Chelsea star Kai Havertz scored within 15 minutes to help his team beat Armenia 4-1. The star has already scored eight goals in 23 appearances for Germany.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kai Havertz gives Germany the lead with a tidy finish 🎯 Kai Havertz gives Germany the lead with a tidy finish 🎯 https://t.co/9gGqXaEIu4

His Chelsea teammate Reece James wasn't surprised by his brilliant display, commenting "nothing new" on Havertz's Instagram post.

James had previously commented "we see you" on Havertz's page after the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, where Havertz scored Chelsea's only goal.

Both James and Havertz featured in Chelsea's Champions League win over Manchester City, where Havertz scored the only goal of the final.

Since his signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, the star has made 37 appearances and has scored six goals in the league. His display against Armenia puts him in position to start against Leicester City at the weekend, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both ruled out of the game with injuries.

Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 26 points and Thomas Tuchel will try to maintain the form in their race for the title.

I'm satisfied with them: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaks on Werner and Havertz

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has recently expressed his pleasure at the growth of both Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Both players have enjoyed appearances under Tuchel and have integrated well into their recent Premier League outings.

The Blues boss made it clear he's happy with their recent progress.

"We have now set the bar pretty high for our own expectations," Tuchel recently told German publication BILD. "The incentive to play against us and to beat us has increased. We have to keep improving in order to deliver at least the same.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"For Kai and Timo this means: The adjustment phase is complete," he added. "You know what this is all about now; they earned their spurs, played their part in a great success. Now it's about moving on - and that's what they are doing. I am very satisfied with both of them."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee