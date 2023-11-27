“Nothing really changed my mind” - Robbie Savage delivers Premier League title prediction after Liverpool vs Man City draw

Footballer-turned-pundit Robbie Savage believes Liverpool remain Manchester City's closest challengers for the Premier League title this season.

Savage's comments come after the Reds and City played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 25. Erling Haaland put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute, but Jurgen Klopp's side stayed in the game and equalized through Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 80th minute.

Pep Guardiola's side were largely the better team, recording more possession (60% to 40%), shots (16 to 8) and shots on target (5 to 3). However, they troubled Alisson Becker in goal with only one of their 11 second-half attempts, which kept Liverpool, who improved after half-time, to take a point back home.

Speaking to Football365 after the game, Savage stated that the match didn't reach the level achieved by previous clashes between the two teams. However, the former Manchester United midfielder stated that it didn't change his mind regarding the Reds' title credentials either. He said:

“I thought it wasn’t the greatest Liverpool-Man City game. We said about Doku vs Alexander-Arnold being a huge battle but if someone in that game was going to score, I thought it was going to be Doku, not Alexander-Arnold with a fantastic finish.

“Nothing really changed my mind [that Liverpool will be City’s closest challengers]. I thought the strength in depth from both teams was really good.”

The draw meant the Citizens stayed a point ahead of their opponents after 13 matches. However, one result later in the day meant neither team was at the top of the standings come Sunday.

Robbie Savage believes Arsenal and Liverpool are Manchester City's challengers for 2023-24 Premier League title

Arsenal capitalized on the draw at the Etihad Stadium to take a one-point lead atop the standings by beating Brentford 1-0 away from home late on Saturday. Kai Havertz came off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner in that game.

During his aforementioned conversation with Football365, Robbie Savage praised the Gunners. He believes Mikel Arteta's side could compete for the Premier League title if they recruit a goalscorer, and said:

“Arsenal come into the reckoning. To go to Brentford and win is a fantastic win.

“I think if Arsenal can win it – which I don’t think they will – they will have to invest in a centre-forward. They do create lots of chances. They have Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus but I just think they have to go and get a centre-forward. Is Havertz that person? I’m not so sure he’ll score enough goals.”

Savage concluded by stating that the title race will come down to Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool:

“For me they are the only three teams that can win the Premier League: Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal. People are asking can Aston Villa win it as Leicester City did, I don’t think they can. Newcastle United no, Manchester United no and Chelsea are too far away.

“So the only teams that can win it are Arsenal – if they get a centre-forward – Liverpool, but still the team to beat are Man City.”

All three teams will be in action in Europe in midweek. The Gunners and the Citizens will host Lens and Leipzig respectively in the UEFA Champions League, while the Reds will welcome LASK to Anfield.

On Matchday 14 of the Premier League, City will be up against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will play Fulham. All three teams will be at home for their respective games.