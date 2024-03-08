“Nothing’s changed" - Michael Owen claims Liverpool star 'has gaps in his game' despite matchwinning performance in Sparta Praha win

Michael Owen analyzed Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez's game after the Uruguayan striker's impressive performance against Sparta Praha on March 6.

Liverpool made easy work of Sparta Praha as the Reds won the Europa League Round-of-16 first-leg match 5-1, courtesy of a brace from Nunez. However, Owen believes the player continues to have flaws in his game.

Speaking on TNT Sports, he said (via HITC):

“Nothing’s changed. He’s always been a player that does the sublime and the ridiculous. He doesn’t quite go to script but he’s an incredible player. I’ve watched him for a while, as soon as he came I thought this player has got attributes that you can’t teach but he’s also got gaps in his game that you would think you would learn by the time you are 12 or 14.”

He added:

“I think it’s a massive challenge for the coaching staff at Liverpool, that will obviously change in the summer, because I think you can coach a lot into him and make him an even better player."

Owen continued:

“You’d have egg on your face if you try to predict anything with him. He could be anything. He could be a Haaland or a Kane in terms of the numbers if he gets his game in the right order."

He concluded:

“At the moment he’s still a frustration at certain times but you can’t be without him. He does so many good things that you have to keep playing him and take the rough with the smooth.”

Nunez has registered 16 goals and 11 assists in 39 games for Liverpool this season.

Gary Neville feels Manchester City will beat Liverpool on Sunday

The Reds will take on the Sky Blues for a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, March 10, in the Premier League. Neville has given his two cents on the match, backing City to emerge victorious.

Speaking on the Overlap podcast, he said (via TBR Football):

"What do you think will happen at the weekend? I think City will beat you, I want Liverpool to win because I want to league to be opened up, but I think City will win on Sunday, I think he'll (Pep Guardiola) come and he'll put a right job in."

City have registered one win, two draws and five defeats in their last eight games at Anfield, the venue for Sunday night's game. City, however, are currently unbeaten against the Reds in their last three fixtures.

Liverpool currently lead the table with 63 points after 27 games. City are second with 62 points after 27 matches. Third-placed Arsenal, with 61 points after 27 games, will face Brentford this weekend.