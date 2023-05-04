"Nothing short of a disgrace" - Gary Neville slams Chelsea stars for their 'pathetic' performance in 3-1 loss to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has labeled Chelsea players as a disgrace following their woeful 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday (May 2).

The Blues were deservedly beaten by the Gunners, courtesy of goals from Martin Odegaard (2), and Gabriel Jesus. Noni Madueke grabbed a consolation goal for Frank Lampard's side on the night.

It was Chelsea's sixth consecutive defeat in six games under Lampard since he was appointed caretaker boss in March. Neville was disgusted with the visitors' performance at Arsenal, saying (via Sky Sports):

"Disgusting. It was the best team on paper I've ever seen play as badly as that. It was a shambles in the first half. Pathetic."

The west Londoners have spent over £600 million over the course of the last year. The squad features international players, including the British transfer record signing Enzo Fernandez (£106.8 million). Neville added that Lampard was similarly shocked by how poorly they played against Arsenal:

"There were World Cup winners, internationals, so expensive - I can't believe it. Frank Lampard will be thinking the same. They were as bad as I've seen. When you interpret a manager's language on television you can times that by 100 on what they were saying in the dressing room."

A new center-forward signing seems to be at the top of Chelsea's agenda. They are the fourth-lowest scorers in the Premier League with just 31 goals. Neville alluded to this but ultimately felt their showing was a disgrace:

"With the quality and pride these players have you can't stoop to that level. They played really well against Liverpool and I thought there was promise. Yes, they haven't got a centre forward or can score goals but they played well. But what we've seen since is nothing short of a disgrace."

It has been a season to forget for Chelsea as they sit 12th in the league. Their defeat to Arsenal means they are still able to be relegated from the Premier League with just five games remaining.

Chelsea legend Petr Cech saddened by his former side's struggles amid loss to Arsenal

Cech hopes to see his former side bounce back under Lampard.

Petr Cech is sad to see the sorry state of Chelsea as their miserable season hit another low in their defeat to Arsenal. The Blues former goalkeeper was working as an advisor this time last year at the club before leaving due to the change in ownership. This has coincided with many changes to the recruitment team at Stamford Bridge, changes that many argue have failed.

Cech has reacted to his side's ominous situation by touching on the experienced players within the squad. He said (via Sky Sports):

"It’s obviously sad to see the club in a position in the table as they are. But there are a lot of experienced players which, obviously, have experienced difficult moments in their careers like that."

However, the Blues legend hopes to see a turnaround under Lampard in the latter stages of the season. He thinks that one win might just be the turning point:

"So I hope that Frank gets together with the players and they can find a solution for the next coming games. Sometimes you just need one win, one positive result, to turn the corner. Hopefully they can achieve that."

Chelsea will next be in action against Bournemouth on Saturday (May 6). They are currently level on points with the Cherries.

Poll : 0 votes