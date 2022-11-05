"Nothing significant" - Joe Cole claims Chelsea can overtake Arsenal soon

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has claimed that his former club could soon overtake in-form Arsenal.

The two London giants will lock horns in the Premier League on Super Sunday (6 November).

Mikel Arteta's side are currently leading the table with 31 points in 12 games and have a 10-point lead over Chelsea.

The Blues, on the other hand, have endured a mixed season and lost their last Premier League game 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Joe Cole has suggested that he is hugely impressed with the way the Gunners have fared under Mikel Arteta this season.

He has credited the Gunners manager for playing an attractive brand of football with a set of promising young players. The former England international told The Sun:

"We have to be very mindful of what's happening at Arsenal because nothing has paid off as of yet. Arsenal have set high standards for themselves."

"I do like what they're doing. I enjoy watching Arsenal play, which I haven't said for a long time. I like Mikel Arteta and what he does, how he sets up the team and I like the young players."

However, Cole has claimed that the outfit from Stamford Bridge have been the most successful team in England over the past two decades.

The former winger has insisted that the Blues can bounce back and overtake the Gunners in the near future. He added:

"Nothing significant has been achieved at Arsenal as of yet with their high standards, but they're on the right path. Chelsea have battled at a different level over the last 20 years. We have to say that.

"Chelsea are the most successful team in the country over the last 20 years. I still feel Chelsea can more than compete and go above Arsenal very soon."

Chelsea and Arsenal could face competition from Barcelona for target

Barcelona are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, who has also been linked with the Gunners and the Blues.

The Ivorian wizard has been brilliant for Crystal Palace this campaign, having netted five goals and provided one assist in 11 Premier League games so far.

Zaha has his contract expiring at the end of the season and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe on a free transfer.

Barcelona are the latest club to join the race for his signature, with Xavi Hernandez said to be impressed with the former Manchester United flop.

