"Nothing would surprise me here" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Pundit Chris Sutton has offered his prediction for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (May 13).

The Blues beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the league on May 6 to end a six-game losing run across competitions under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. Their next task will be to win their first league game at home since their 1-0 win over Leeds United on March 4.

Sutton joked that he has not had any luck with his predictions for Chelsea's games this season and wrote in his BBC column:

"I don't seem to be able to call Chelsea right whatever I try, so this time I am basing my prediction purely on Nottingham Forest's abysmal away record. Forest have just one win and six points from 17 games on the road, where they are conceding an average 2.4 goals a game.

The former Celtic striker added:

"Surely they won't get anything at Stamford Bridge - although this is Chelsea we are talking about. Blues interim manager Frank Lampard got his first win last week, although I am not sure they deserved to beat Bournemouth.

He concluded:

"Now Frank needs a home win, and despite my better judgement I am going with them to get it. Stand by for a Forest victory then... nothing would surprise me here."

Sutton's prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea have nothing but pride left to fight for this season. They will neither be relegated nor will they finish in the top seven. The Blues, however, would want to avoid an unwanted milestone.

Chelsea have never finished in the bottom half of the table since the 1995-96 season. They currently sit in 11th with 42 points from 34 games, trailing 10th-placed Fulham by six points with a game in hand.

Nottingham Forest boss preparing to face the best version of Chelsea this weekend

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has said that he isn't paying attention to Chelsea's poor form over the last few months.

Instead, the English tactician is anticipating the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winners to be the best versions of themselves at Stamford Bridge. He said at his pre-match press conference, via BBC:

"They have players all over the pitch who can make a difference and we have to be ready for that. I never pay any attention to any context around a team we play against apart from them being at their best because I always think you have to prepare for that."

A point wouldn't be the worst result for the Tricky Trees in west London given their current situation. Cooper's side are in 16th - just three points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining in the season.

