"Nothing without him", "Makes the team click" - Fans believe Lionel Messi is 'more important than we think' after Argentina loss to Ecuador

In the absence of captain and superstar forward Lionel Messi, Argentina lost 1-0 to Ecuador in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier fixture (September 9). After the game, fans claimed that the 38-year-old is 'more important' to La Albiceleste than many believe he is.

Messi has made the most appearances (194) and racked up the most goals (114) and assists (61) of any player in Argentina history. He has led his nation to two Copa America titles (2020-21 and 2023-24) and a World Cup title (2022), and also won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

At Buenos Aires' Estadio Monumental last week (September 4), the ex-Barcelona icon bagged twice in a 3-0 victory over Venezuela. With doubts being raised over his fitness, many have speculated that the fixture was his last game on home soil.

With qualification for the World Cup already secured, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni decided to rest the legendary forward for the game against Ecuador. A penalty from Enner Valencia deep into first-half injury time (45+13') proved to be the difference as Scaloni's side fell to a 1-0 defeat.

After the game, fans took to social media to assert the importance of Messi in the Argentine squad. @deep_defenders wrote:

"They're nothing Without Messi."

@AkhandBharatHQ wrote:

"Messi makes this team click."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Messi is more important than we think. Yes he’s slower but he’s the link that keeps the team as one structure," @Hareega_Blog asserted.

"Life without Messi is not the same for albiceleste. Messi needs to be fully fit and motivated to achieve this dream," @Ankara_M10 claimed.

"Without Messi they struggled," @Tiki_TakaTalk wrote.

@imsirdabbanasa wrote, "The magic man wasn't present!"

"So, you guys can't win without Messi," @Olamideboffin1 claimed.

"No Messi, no party," @zStauffer10 wrote.

"This should give clear message to Lionel Messi that there is no alternative of him in the squad, and he must play and be the best player in the World Cup again," @bullrunners_ah wrote.

"They're nothing without Messi to be honest," @TylerDylan claimed.

The winner of the Golden Ball at the 2014 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina fans will be hoping that Messi can lead the nation to their fourth title at the 2026 edition.

"It won't happen" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi's participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is still in doubt

After bagging a brace in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela last week (September 4), superstar attacker Lionel Messi claimed that his participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is still in doubt.

Speaking to media after the game, the 38-year-old said (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don’t think I’ll play another...Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it. But well, we’re almost there so I’m excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match... When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don’t, honestly, I don’t have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we’ll see. I haven’t made a decision about the World Cup."

Up next, Messi will be seen in action in Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against Charlotte on Saturday (September 13).

