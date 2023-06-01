"Notice how he didn’t mention Ronaldo", "Messi’s influence is unreal" - Fans react after Kendrick Lamar namedrops Lionel Messi in new song

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy after American rapper Kendrick Lamar mentioned Lionel Messi and Neymar in his latest song.

In his new track with Baby Meek, "The Hillbillies," Lamar dedicated lines to football icons Messi and Neymar. The lyrics read:

"Critics sayin’ that I lost the plot, principles, yeah, I’d rather not, Messi, ’bout to come in hot."

"I’ma pass you to Neymar, he got time for your bestie, girl."

Another line referenced Messi and Lamar's short stature:

"They gon' think that you rep me, girl, 5'7", I'm Messi, girl."

Lamar was in the attendance at the Parc des Princes when Paris Saint-Germain played Troyes in October 2022. The Parisians earned a 4-3 win in the Ligue 1 encounter. Messi and Neymar both got one goal and one assist each.

After the American rapper's latest song was released, fans reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"Notice how he didn’t mention Ronaldo the finished fraud."

Another claimed:

"Messi’s influence is unreal."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Lamar mentioned Messi and Neymar in his latest song:

Christophe Galtier confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer

Lionel Messi's future has been up in the air for a while. The Argentine's contract with PSG is set to expire this summer and their game against Clermont Foot on Saturday, June 3, will be his last at the Parc des Princes.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently confirmed that Messi will indeed leave the French club in the summer. Speaking to the media ahead of PSG's final league game of the season against Clermont Foot, Galtier said (via Media Parisian):

“I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont.”

Lionel Messi joined the Ligue 1 giants as a free agent in 2021. He has since made 74 appearances for the French club, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists. The Argentine won two Ligue 1 titles during his time in the French capital.

