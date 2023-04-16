Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details, and more

Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday, April 16. It is set to be a crucial clash for both ends of the table, with the top-four race and relegation battle in focus.

Following are all the telecast and streaming details for Manchester United's clash against Nottingham Forest.

The match will begin at 4:30 pm BST (9:00 pm IST). Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League. You can stream it on the Sky GO app.

The US audience can watch the game on USA Network or Telemundo. You can stream it on the Telemundo app or NBC Sports.

Fans in India can watch the clash on Star Sports Select 2 and stream it on JioTV and Hotstar.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United preview

Nottingham Forest are in deep trouble as they sit in the relegation zone with just eight games left to play. They are winless in their previous nine games and have some tough games coming up as well. Steve Cooper's side still have to face the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

They will start their run of the final eight games by hosting Manchester United at the City Ground on Sunday. Nottingham have won just six games in the league this season, with five of them coming at home. They have also drawn six home games this season, losing four.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won just six of their 14 away league games this season. Hence, Nottingham will be optimistic about grabbing a positive result on Sunday.

The Tricky Trees will be without Renan Lodi, while Cheikhou Kouyate, Emmanuel Dennis, and Moussa Niakhate's returns are in doubt. For United, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Marcus Rashford are out. Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw could return to the squad.

Manchester United come into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg. They dominated the game and led 2-0 but threw it away due to two own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire.

Erik ten Hag will hope his side can recover well from that disappointment as they hope to capitalize on their competitors' slip-up in the top four race. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur both lost to Aston Villa and Bournemouth respectively on Saturday.

The Red Devils can now move into third, three points above Newcastle and six above Tottenham, if they beat Nottingham.

