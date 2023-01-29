Novak Djokovic flew in famous Cristiano Ronaldo doctor ahead of winning Australian Open title

Australian Open 2023 champion Novak Djokovic flew in famous doctor Marijana Kovacevic, who also treated Cristiano Ronaldo, before winning the Australian Open title in 2023.

Djokovic suffered a hamstring injury, which troubled him during the earlier stages of the tournament. He had to take multiple timeouts during the opening games of the competition.

However, Dr. Kovacevic's arrival massively improved his physical condition. Novak Djokovic eventually won the tournament after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Dr. Kovacevic worked with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar suffered an injury in the 2016 UEFA Euro final. Alexis Sanchez and Robin van Persie are some other high-profile footballers that she has worked with.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



#AusOpen • #AO2023 15 years after his first Grand Slam triumph, it still means so much to @DjokerNole 15 years after his first Grand Slam triumph, it still means so much to @DjokerNole 🏆#AusOpen • #AO2023 https://t.co/1To4eWIJIJ

Youssi Benayoun, formerly of Liverpool, also worked with Dr. Kovacevic and shared an insight into her training methods. He said (via Express):

“I have seen so many stories about the treatment on my hamstring, but, for me, there were never any worries, There were no animal parts used and no injections. The doctor has treated a lot of players and seems to be held in very high regard."

Benayoun further said:

“She explained everything to me beforehand and told me she would be using fluid from a placenta that had come from a woman. Nothing went into the muscle itself. It was just a case of massaging the liquid on to the skin around the affected area and letting it get to work."

She helped Benayoun recover from an injury that the player suffered in 2009. The Israeli star said:

“It meant I was able to play again and help the team within a fortnight of suffering the injury."

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest athletes

2023 Australian Open - Day 14

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest athletes to ever live. So is the 2023 Australian Open champion, Novak Djokovic.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a career full of accolades. He has broken multiple records in football and is currently the highest goalscorer in the history of the sport.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has won a massive 22 Grand Slams during his legendary career. The Serbian is now level with Rafael Nadal and is the joint top in the history of tennis.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes