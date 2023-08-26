Novak Djokovic sends heart-warming message to Lionel Messi after two meet in New York City

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic has taken to social media to express his delight at meeting Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi in New York earlier this week.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner met Djokovic in New York on Thursday (August 24). He was in the city with Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas to celebrate the Herons' 2023 Leagues Cup triumph. The tennis icon, meanwhile, has arrived in the United States ahead of the US Open.

Djokovic, 36, has now posted a picture of himself alongside Messi on his Instagram account. The Serb was thrilled to interact with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and also wished him and his family luck. He captioned the post in Spanish:

"Crack! Great pleasure to see you and talk to you. As always, I wish good luck and health to you and your family."

Inter Miami co-owner Mas had already shared an image of himself alongside Messi and Djokovic on Twitter on Thursday (August 24). He tweeted:

"What a night…. 🐐🐐"

Djokovic will play his first match the US Open against Alexandre Muller on Monday (August 28). It will mark the Serb's return to the competition after not participating in it last year due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. The three-time US Open winner is a strong favorite to win it this year.

Lionel Messi has taken US football by storm

After months of rumors and negotiations, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer last month. While the likes of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have graced the Major League Soccer, the Argentinian is widely regarded as the biggest coup in the competition's history.

Lionel Messi, 36, has certainly justified the hype, having taken the United States football by storm. Inter Miami, who were on a six-game winless run prior to the superstar's arrival, have won each of their eight games across competitions with him.

La Pulga helped the Florida-based club win the first trophy of their five-year history last Saturday (August 19), guiding them to Leagues Cup glory. The former Barcelona superstar bagged 10 goals and one assist in seven games on their road to victory.

Lionel Messi continued his fine form for the club by leading them to a win against FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final on Wednesday (August 23). The Herons won the game 5-4 on penalties after it ended in 3-3 after regulation time. The Argentinian grabbed two assists and also converted the team's first penalty in the shootout.

