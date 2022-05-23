"Now, golf!" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola avoids answer to contract extension question after Premier League title win

Pep Guardiola, manager of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, has sidestepped questions about his contract extension. The Spaniard claimed that he’ll now solely concentrate on golf.

Manchester City were locked in a nail-biting battle with Liverpool for the 2021-22 Premier League title. The defending champions went into Sunday’s (May 22) final matchday with a slender one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

Aston Villa, managed by Reds legend Steven Gerrard, produced a scintillating display against the Citizens, with Matty Cash breaking the deadlock in the 37th minute. The visitors miraculously doubled their tally in the 69th minute through former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, shocking the Etihad Stadium crowd.

Squawka @Squawka Pep Guardiola is the first non-British manager in English football history to win four top-flight league titles. Pep Guardiola is the first non-British manager in English football history to win four top-flight league titles. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/mZvu6VAW3f

City, however, did not let their heads drop and conjured a miraculous 3-2 comeback, spearheaded by an exceptional Ilkay Gundogan brace. Following the full-time whistle, an emotionally-charged and elated Guardiola jumped around in joy, pumping fists and hugging his staff and players for their excellence and heroics.

After the match, the four-time Premier League-winning manager was asked about his contract renewal. But he wasn’t interested in answering the question. Speaking to Sky Sports (via YouTube), the 51-year-old replied:

“Now, golf. (when asked about new contract extension)”

The Spanish tactician, who took charge of City in 2016, is likely to be out of contract in June 2023 (via Transfermakt).

Pep Guardiola’s crucial substitution won Manchester City the Premier League

Guardiola left Gundogan on the bench for Sunday’s decider at the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva, who enjoyed a better campaign, was picked ahead of him, and understandably so. However, as soon as Guardiola realized that his plan was not working, he made a bold call of bringing on Gundogan for Silva.

The German midfielder did not play as centrally as he generally does. Instead, he operated on the left, looking for opportunities to drift in behind Villa’s defense and score.

His first goal in the 76th minute showed his poaching ability, with him arriving late to tuck home Kevin De Bruyne’s delivery. Five minutes later, fellow substitute Raheem Sterling swung in a cross from the left and, again, Gundogan was there to poke it home. Rodri's strike, sandwiched between the 31-year-old's two goals, helped the Citizens win the game and the title despite Liverpool's 3-1 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



In 13 seasons as a manager, Pep Guardiola has won 10 league titles.



Quite remarkable from the Spaniard From Spain, to Germany, then EnglandIn 13 seasons as a manager, Pep Guardiola has won 10 league titles.Quite remarkable from the Spaniard From Spain, to Germany, then England 🏆In 13 seasons as a manager, Pep Guardiola has won 10 league titles.Quite remarkable from the Spaniard 👏 https://t.co/yhYAU8Fe3h

Guardiola bringing on Gundogan and deploying him in an advanced role once again proved the former Barcelona manager's worth. It showed why he is considered the best in the world by numerous pundits, players, and fans alike.

