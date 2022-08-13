“Now he’s one of the worst players in the league”, “where he belongs” – Rival fans mock 26-year-old Manchester City after he is dropped from line-up for Bournemouth game

Rival fans have mocked Jack Grealish after being dropped to the bench for Manchester City's clash against Bournemouth today.

The Sky Blues released their starting lineup for their second Premier League game of the season, and the £100 million-man was named among the substitutes.

Despite winning the league in his first year at the club, Grealish was widely considered a disappointment as he struggled to find his best form.

He netted only six goals and made four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, including scoring and assiting just thrice each in the top-flight.

It led to many labeling him an expensive flop as his performances were not worthy of such an exorbitant outlay, with Grealish accused of taking too many touches and slowing City's game down.

He also missed two absolute sitters in their Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid that could've potentially changed the outcome of the tie.

The new season kicked off in a similar fashion for him as the 26-year-old had a forgettable outing in front of goal on their opening day victory over West Ham, failing to muster a single shot on target.

Seeing him being relegated to the bench has tickled rival fans pink, with some saying that's exactly where he belongs, while another fan called him the 'worst player in the league'.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

soft boy 🍃 @weirdtimi Grealish go chop bench this season Grealish go chop bench this season

Manchester City looking to make it two wins from two

Manchester City play their first home game of the season against Bournemouth, who're back in the top-flight for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Having collected all three points on the opening weekend, the reigning champions are looking to make it six tonight in what could be an easy win.

