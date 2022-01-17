"Now I have changed" - Karim Benzema explains how he adapted to Cristiano Ronaldo's game play at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Number 9 Karim Benzema has revealed how his game has changed since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Spanish club in 2018. He revealed that he has made changes to his game to take the lead role in creating and scoring goals for the Spanish club.

Benzema said that before 2018 it was his job to create space and give Ronaldo the scoring opportunity as the Portuguese was a much better finisher. In 2018, Ronaldo ended his stint at Real Madrid and joined Italian giants Juventus.

Speaking to France Football during an interaction, the Frenchman shared his thoughts about the partnership with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He also revealed how it has been at Real Madrid since Ronaldo's departure. He said:

"When he played for Real Madrid he scored between 50 and 60 goals a season. So you have to adapt to this reality. I had to move more on the pitch, give him space.''

The France international added:

"When he left, what changed was that it was my turn to take over; to score goals and to provide assists to my other teammates. I've taken over in my own way and it's going well. When Cristiano Ronaldo was at the club, I was more the one who created more goals and he the one who finished but now I have changed."

The duo played together for nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu and were a deadly combination on the pitch. They won four Champions League titles and lifted the La Liga title twice in that time. They were also part of a much feared trio famously known as the BBC - (Gareth) Bale, Benzema and Cristiano.

The French striker has been in exceptional form since the departure of the Portuguese and has played a key role in stabilizing the club.

He has amassed 23 goals in 26 matches across all competitions this season itself. He also managed to finish fourth in the 2021 Ballon d'Or while Ronaldo stood in sixth position.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema wins French Player of the Year award

Karim Benzema was recently accorded the French Player of the Year award. The Los Blancos star scored his 302nd goal against Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa semi-final in Riyadh on Wednesday.

France football picked him over Kylian Mbappe for the prestigious national football award after the former's consistency for club and country. After winning the award, he said that he has become the Number 9 he always wanted to be.

Edited by Aditya Singh