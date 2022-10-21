“Now I know more about him” – Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United thrashing at the hands of Graham Potter’s Brighton will have no impact on upcoming Chelsea clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has dismissed the idea that Chelsea will have an advantage in their upcoming clash due to Graham Potter's previous result at Old Trafford.

Potter took Brighton to the Theater of Dreams on the opening day of the Premier League season and guided the Seagulls to a 2-1 victory. The fixture was Ten Hag's first in charge and the Red Devils were largely outplayed by the south coast club.

B/R Football @brfootball Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have beaten Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal this season Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have beaten Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal this season 😎 https://t.co/msch2FJFmV

The clash on Saturday, October 22, is a big one, with Manchester United just a point behind Chelsea in fourth-place. The Red Devils are looking to build on their excellent 2-0 victory over Tottenham in midweek and Ten Hag feels that Potter will not have an edge over him.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Dutch boss stated (per The Manchester Evening News):

"It is nothing, I think from that game. It is a different team, different game. We are further in the process. Now I know more about him and maybe in the first game he knew more about me, Manchester United. It is not a fight between managers."

Potter has enjoyed an excellent start to life as Chelsea boss, winning five of his seven games in charge since taking over in early September.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Graham Potter has worked his magic on Kepa Graham Potter has worked his magic on Kepa 🎩 https://t.co/nDLgEdU8Eu

Erik ten Hag insists his Manchester United side are focused on Chelsea clash

Despite his team's excellent win against Spurs, most of the attention after the game was focused on Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old refused to come on as a substitute and stormed down the tunnel before full-time, prompting plenty of questions for Ten Hag after the game.

But the former Ajax tactician insisted that his team are focused purely on their upcoming trip to Chelsea, as he told reporters:

"I understand there are questions about that but at the same time it's about Chelsea, we have a big game to play, my focus is on the game, the focus of the staff and the players is on that game. We have to win that game and have the concentration to play our best."

Ronaldo has been left out of the squad to travel to Stamford Bridge, with Ten Hag clearly angry that his team's win on Wednesday was totally overshadowed by the Portuguese forward. United have a poor recent record away at the Blues, failing to win in any of their previous five visits.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". Erik ten Hag: "Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham"."There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". Erik ten Hag: "Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham". 🚨🔴 #MUFC"There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". https://t.co/pExifE8LKW

