“Now I know why Mbappe is running away” - Fans mock Ligue 1 after agreement to change name following new partnership with fast food giants

EuroFoot has reported (via journalist Daniel Riolo) on X that the French top-division league will be called Ligue 1 McDonalds from next season. The fast food franchise will be the new sponsor of the French league and will reportedly pay them €20m per year.

This will then supposedly mark the end of the league's sponsorship with food takeaway brand Uber Eats, who currently hold the title sponsors tag for Ligue 1. Uber Eats became the league's title sponsors from the commencement of the 2020-21 season.

Fans have reacted to this news with varying emotions on X. Here are the best reactions:

One fan jokingly commented that it could be the reason why Kylian Mbappe is reportedly leaving the club this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) currently top the standings in Ligue 1 this season. They have 55 points after 24 games. Kylian Mbappe tops the scoring charts with 21 goals in 22 games. Ousmane Dembele of PSG heads the list for most assists with eight contributions in 21 games.

PSG preparing for life beyond Kylian Mbappe

PSG's contract with Kylian Mbappe is set to expire this summer. While there is no official news yet on his next step, rumors indicate that he will leave the Parisian giants this summer.

Real Madrid are considered to be the favorites for his signature. Mbappe was recently subbed off by PSG boss Luis Enrique in the last two games. When asked about this decision, the latter of which PSG ended up drawing 0-0 against AS Monaco, Enrique said (via ESPN):

"I have been in football long enough, you should know that everything is important in this kind of club. Sooner rather than later, we will play without Mbappé so I'm looking for the best option for the team."

Mbappe has registered 244 goals and 105 assists in 293 games for the Ligue 1 leaders.