“Now that I play, I can see how hard it is” – Arsenal star Bukayo Saka names Lionel Messi strike as the goal he would have liked to score

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has named the Lionel Messi strike that he wishes he had scored the most.

The speedy winger has been in electric form for Arsenal this season, scoring ten goals and contributing five assists in 35 games across all competitions.

His elegance on the ball holds similarities to that of the Argentine, who has dazzled with his quick feet throughout his career.

Saka was asked which by GQ Magazine which great goal in footballing history he wishes he had claimed to which he responded:

“Because of the moment, I think I would say Leo Messi’s goal in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club.The one where he dribbled everyone."

Here is the goal in question:

Joe @FutbolJoe10i Friendly Reminder that Leo Messi didn’t win the Puskas Award for this absolutely insane goal vs Athletic Bilbao in 2015.



One of the biggest injustice in world football.

Friendly Reminder that Leo Messi didn’t win the Puskas Award for this absolutely insane goal vs Athletic Bilbao in 2015. One of the biggest injustice in world football.https://t.co/H6QyVHLA7i

"Now that I play, I can see how hard it is to score that goal. People are trying to kick him, to bring him down in the process, and he just keeps going, and he still scored in the final, as well. I was just like, wow. When he says he’s going past you, you’re not stopping him!”

Messi hasn't hit the heights of his time at Barcelona since joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

But there is no argument that the amazing Argentinian is one of football's greatest players to watch.

This season Saka scored a similar goal for Arsenal against Watford to that of the PSG forward's wonderstrike against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Both cut through the opposition before playing a one-two with their respective forwards before delightfully curling their efforts into the top corner.

arte de arteta™ 🇺🇦 @goonerverse_

G E N E R A T I O N A L

Kindly donate to help me

continue.U can donate with

Crypto(btc/eth) or dm me.

Thanks.Enjoy.

#Saka #Messi #Arsenal #coyg Bukayo Saka-Next in LineG E N E R A T I O N A LKindly donate to help mecontinue.U can donate withCrypto(btc/eth) or dm me.Thanks.Enjoy. Bukayo Saka-Next in Line G E N E R A T I O N A L Kindly donate to help mecontinue.U can donate with Crypto(btc/eth) or dm me. Thanks.Enjoy.#Saka #Messi #Arsenal #coyg https://t.co/avEM1BEpBy

Arsenal nearly signed Lionel Messi in 2003

The legendary forward was in talks with the Gunners

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed the Gunners came close to signing the legendary forward after they lured Cesc Fabregas to north London.

He told BeIN Sports (via Mirror):

“We were in discussions with [Messi] when we bought Fabregas, because Messi played [with him].We were interested in him, but he was untouchable at the time.”

The Argentinian would go on to become Barcelona's greatest ever player, scoring 672 goals and contributing 302 assists in 777 games for the Catalan giants.

His seventeen years of dominance in La Liga came to an end last summer with the striker making a sad exit from the Nou Camp.

His difficult first season in Paris has been a surprise to watch for many fans who have seen him destroy defenses in Spain and Europe with Barca.

The door is perhaps not closed on a potential reunion with Blaugrana after his former teammate and current Barca boss Xavi spoke on the forward saying (via Forbes):

"Messi is the best player in history and the doors will always be open for him to come back as long as I am a coach here."

It remains to be seen if the 34-year-old does make a return to Barcelona but the forward's legacy is ever lasting.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit