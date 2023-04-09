“Now I have seen it all”, “Symbol of hope” – Fans rave about ‘beautiful’ fact behind Lionel Messi’s 1000th goal contribution during PSG win over Nice

Lionel Messi's 1000th goal contribution (according to ESPN) at club level came when he assisted fellow Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos. The central defender headed the ball home from a cross to make it 2-0 to the Parisians.

Messi opened the scoring for Christophe Galtier's team in the 26th minute. He then turned provider for Ramos' goal. The Argentine could have had another assist to his name had Kylian Mbappe not squandered a gilt-edged opportunity in the dying moments of the match.

Messi has now scored 19 goals and has provided 18 assists in 34 matches for the Parisian club this season.

For the first time in his career, Messi assisted his former arch-rival Ramos for a goal. The duo engaged in endless heated battles on the pitch in the El Clasicos during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Fans can't get enough of the duo putting their past rivalry aside and becoming teammates at the club level. One fan on Twitter reacted to the duo, writing:

"Lionel Messi assists Sergio Ramos. Now I have seen it all."

Another fan wrote:

"Nothing is constant in this life. This is a symbol of hope."

The Parisians, meanwhile, moved six points clear of Lens atop the Ligue 1 table with their win against OGC Nice.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Messi and Ramos combined for PSG's second goal:

Who would've predicted that? Lionel Messi's 1000th club goal contribution was an assist to Sergio Ramos.Who would've predicted that? Lionel Messi's 1000th club goal contribution was an assist to Sergio Ramos.Who would've predicted that? 😂 https://t.co/Nrg0O52tDg

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Messi assist to Ramos..From trying to do career ending foul on Messi now to celebrate goals with him..We have come a long way Messi assist to Ramos..From trying to do career ending foul on Messi now to celebrate goals with him..We have come a long way😂😂

A Ramos goal made by Messi When you think you have seen everything in life, Messi pulls something as surprising as assisting his greatest rival.A Ramos goal made by Messi When you think you have seen everything in life, Messi pulls something as surprising as assisting his greatest rival.A Ramos goal made by Messi 😷 https://t.co/MqqURKlkGG

💎 @__Zeynep87 @ESPNFC Who would have thought Ramos & Messi would be in the same score sheet for the same team 🙂 @ESPNFC Who would have thought Ramos & Messi would be in the same score sheet for the same team 🙂

Now I have seen it all @ESPNFC Lionel Messi assists Sergio Ramos.Now I have seen it all @ESPNFC Lionel Messi assists Sergio Ramos.Now I have seen it all

Felix @Felix07113 @ESPNFC Ramos X Messi, this is so beautiful @ESPNFC Ramos X Messi, this is so beautiful

Pep Guardiola recently made an Erling Haaland claim involving PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland has become one of the most prolific goalscorers in European football in recent seasons. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauded the Norwegian after he bagged a brace against Southampton.

Guardiola claimed that Haaland is a goalscorer like Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard, however, further stated that PSG superstar Lionel Messi remains the most complete player. He said (via Sky Sports):

"In terms of the thesis of scoring goals. He's quite similar in terms of Cristiano but Messi is the more complete player. Messi can play wherever while Cristano and Erling are machines.

"Erling knows those two guys dominated over two decades not just one or two seasons, winning titles and doing everything."

Haaland, along with Kylian Mbappe, is considered to be the heir to Ronaldo and Messi in world football.

