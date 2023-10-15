"Now that Messi is here they can go back to watching football" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes hilarious claim about Lionel Messi's move to MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hilariously claimed that fans in the United States will go back to watching the MLS after Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami.

The Swedish icon spent two years in the MLS himself playing for LA Galaxy from 2018 to 2020. He is one of the biggest names to have played their football on American shores.

Ibrahimovic, 42, bagged 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 games across competitions for Galaxy. He announced his retirement earlier this year and his stint with the MLS side is fondly remembered.

However, Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami this past summer has perhaps eclipsed Ibrahimovic's own spell in America. Fans, including celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez, have flocked to watch the Argentine icon in action.

His former Barcelona teammate gave a hilarious response when asked about the MLS by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. He said:

"Now that Messi is here they can go back to watching football."

Messi has enjoyed a phenomenal start to life with the Herons, helping them win their first major trophy. Miami won the Leagues Cup in August thanks to extraordinary displays from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The 36-year-old has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions for Gerardo Martino's side. He finished as top goalscorer during the Leagues Cup triumph with 10 goals in seven games.

LAFC forward Carlos Vela takes a dig at Ibrahimovic when talking up Lionel Messi's impact at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has already won a trophy months into his MLS adventure.

Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela refused to compare Ibrahimovic's MLS run to Lionel Messi's. The Mexican argued that although the Swede was a hit at Galaxy, he didn't manage to win any trophies (via GOAL):

"Zlatan did dominate, but he didn't win anything. Messi has won in less time, they are not things that can be compared because they are different players, in different situations."

The AC Milan icon's spell at Dignity Health Sports Park included many memorable moments. He scored a sensational long-range goal against LAFC coincidentally which was voted the best goal in MLS history.

However, the Swede failed to get his hands on silverware during his two-year spell in the United States. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has already conjured up sensational goals and assists and has a trophy to his name.

The Inter Miami superstar joined David Beckham's co-owned Herons in the summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He could become the first active MLS player to win the Ballon d'Or should he do so later this month.