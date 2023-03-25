"Now there's an opportunity" - Tottenham told to appoint Championship manager as Antonio Conte replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to appoint Burnley's Vincent Kompany as their next manager once Antonio Conte leaves. Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes the Belgian can be the ideal long-term manager needed at the London club for them to become successful.

Conte is expected to leave Spurs soon after his rant about the club last week. The Italian was furious with his players and blasted them, along with the board, after they drew to Southampton.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cascarino said that Tottenham should take this opportunity to appoint a long-term manager who can build the team from ground up. He said:

"Now there's an opportunity out there that is going to be jumped on by somebody very quickly. And I think if they do lose Conte, which pretty much looks like is going to happen in the summer, there's one person that stands out for me - Vincent Kompany.

"He stands out for me as one to jump the queue and get in because I've listened to his team talks, you can look at how he's changed a football club so dramatically in a very short space of time. The Burnley fans will hate me but will love the way that he's producing a team to play football, how exciting they've been. I actually think that he's young enough to be a manager at a football club.

"You've got to try and find someone that ticks a lot of boxes and I think the way he conducts himself, he's done a lot obviously at Anderlecht in Belgium. He retired young enough, he's smart enough, he's a captain, he's a leader, and leaders do lead. I think he ticks all those boxes. If I was Daniel Levy and was really looking for a guy that I could get, he would be top of my hitlist, he really would. I think what he's done at Burnley has been nothing short of incredible."

Tottenham expected to part ways with Antonio Conte

Reports suggest Tottenham are set to sack Antonio Conte soon, but some claim that the Italian will be allowed to manage until the end of the season to avoid paying compensation.

Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with the London side after he was shockingly sacked by Bayern Munich on Friday. Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with a return to the club.

