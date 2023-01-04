"Now people will say, 'I want to take him" - Ian Wright says lot of clubs will want to sign 24-year-old Arsenal star 

Ian Wright, a former Arsenal striker and current BBC commentator, has expressed his belief that many clubs will be interested in signing 24-year-old Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Following Nketiah's recent performances for the Gunners after Gabriel Jesus' injury, Wright lauded the youngster for his natural goal-scoring abilities despite not being on the scoresheet in the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on Wednesday, 4 January. He has scored five goals and provided a critical assist in 22 appearances for the Gunners.

Wright noted that Nketiah has come under pressure in recent matches and has risen to the challenge, proving he can be a reliable goalscorer and leading man for the team.

This has not gone unnoticed, and Wright believes that other clubs will take notice of Nketiah's abilities and want to sign him if the England star does not get enough game time at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking of Nketiah's abilities and the potential that he has, Wright said via HITC:

“Now, he’s [Eddie Nketiah] has come on and he’s actually scoring. This is his time to build his profile that profile, to be that guy. What people will see is that when he came in, he was under pressure and he’s done it. Now people will say, ‘I want to take him as the main guy.''

The former England international claimed that Nketiah has a good link-up sense on the pitch and realized that he could be the difference for the Gunners whenever the English club needs him. He added:

“He’s now proving that he can deal with that. He can deal with the fact that ‘yeah, I can go in and be the main man. His link-up play has been good, he sniffs around the box as well and he’s scoring the goals”

Nketiah joined Arsenal's academy in 2015 after his early days at Chelsea and has since made his way up through the ranks, breaking into the first team in 2017. He has had loan spells at Leeds United but has returned to Arsenal and has been making a solid impact this season.

His goalscoring ability and overall contribution to the team have not gone unnoticed. Many analysts, including Ian Wright, believe that Nketiah's time has come to build his profile and establish himself as a top player.

''Proud of the boys'' - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the goalless draw against Newcastle United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed his team's performance in the goalless draw against Newcastle United on Wednesday, 4 January. Arteta found plenty of positives in his team's performance, despite dropping points at home for the first time this season.

In a post-match press interaction, the Spanish manager said:

“The way we are playing at the moment, we have to focus on that. Results will be a consequence of that. If we play the way we played today, we will win a lot of games, and that’s what we have to try to do.''

He said he is proud of their performance against Newcastle United and demanded the team continue to do the same. He further added:

“I’m so proud of the boys, the way we played, the way we dominated the game, the approach we had from the beginning and where we took he game. We didn’t concede anything I think.''

