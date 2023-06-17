“Now PSG will witness Mbappe’s homecoming” – Fans react hilariously as PSG gift No. 7 shirt to Indian cricket superstar

Fans made a Kylian Mbappe claim as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gifted the number 7 shirt to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The batter was seen posing with the shirt.

Gill is a massive fan of football and has often expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi. He was in attendance alongside Virat Kohli in the FA Cup final at Wembley between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Now he has visited the Parc des Princes and has been gifted the number 7 shirt as a memento. Fans on Twitter reacted to the visit, as one wrote on Twitter:

"Now PSG will witness Mbappe's Homecoming in Manchester United."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the Parisians gifted Shubman Gill the number 7 shirt:

Kylian Mbappe's PSG future is in doubt

Kylian Mbappe has been the face of PSG's attack in recent years. He has so far scored 212 goals and has provided 98 assists in 260 games for the Parisian club. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games across competitions in 2022-23.

However, the Frenchman recently informed the Parisian club that he is unwilling to renew his contract beyond 2024. He has an extension clause in his contract which the player can activate.

Upon the information, the Parisians informed him that either he renews or he will be sold in the summer. The France captain, who is on international duty, was recently quizzed about the matter. He said (via ESPN):

"Am I going to leave? I've already answered, I've said that my objective is to stay, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone."

One of the best players in the world potentially being available could attract the interest of top European clubs. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with making a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

