“Now you see a proper team that works hard for each other” – Rashford hails Manchester United’s team effort after derby win

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hailed his team's effort in their derby victory over Manchester City on Saturday (January 14). The English forward scored the winner as the Red Devils recorded a brilliant comeback win.

Erik ten Hag's men haven't lost since November 6. However, they were at risk of being beaten by Manchester City when Jack Grealish headed Pep Guardiola's side in front in the 60th minute.

Manchester United showed courage in their fight to turn things around, and Bruno Fernandes contentiously equalised in the 78th minute with a fine curled effort. Rashford decided matters in the 82nd minute, slotting home from close range.

The English striker reacted to his side's win over their neighbours, praising the effort shown by his teammates to secure a comeback win. He told BT Sport:

“It was an amazing comeback from the team."

Rashford alluded to the team's togetherness, unlike in last season's confidence-lacking campaign, where the side finished sixth in the league:

"We look like a team now. Some time ago you could see some of us looking a little bit for ourselves, but now you see a proper team that works hard for each other, and it pays off."

The English striker has now scored 16 goals in 26 games across competitions. If ever there was evidence needed to show the influence Erik ten Hag has had on the forward and United, Rashford's form shows so. He has long surpassed his paltry tally of five goals in 32 games last season.

Ten Hag hails Manchester United team spirit in comeback win over Manchester City

Ten Hag was full of praise for his Manchester United side.

Ten Hag was equally as impressed by the team performance of his Manchester United men in their comeback victory over City.

The Dutch tactician told BT Sport:

"It was more of a team performance. I've seen a lot of brilliant players on my side today. I mention Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw. I have to mention Fred. I definitely have to mention Bruno; he was really brilliant. And what do you think about Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia? I think all my players were brilliant."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Ten Hag to @viaplaysportnl : "This is why I came to Manchester United. This club is a monster. Old Trafford is a stadium with the right vibe, if you manage to light the fire, you get an amazing experience." Ten Hag to @viaplaysportnl: "This is why I came to Manchester United. This club is a monster. Old Trafford is a stadium with the right vibe, if you manage to light the fire, you get an amazing experience." https://t.co/asCfjlmZ1n

Ten Hag started his tenure off as Red Devils boss in woeful fashion, with defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0). It was the latter loss that provided glimpses of the timid team from the last campaign.

They lacked fight and hunger, and it seemed Ten Hag had a huge job on his hands in turning around the mood at Old Trafford. However, he has transformed his team into a united one.

They have lost just twice in the league since those two defeats, sitting third, trailing league leaders Arsenal by six points, having played a game more.

