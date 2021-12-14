"Now we share a dressing room" - Sergio Ramos opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos has opened up on sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi. The former Real Madrid captain has said that the pair are on good terms now after their on-field clashes during their time in Spain.

Ramos said that he and Messi have a very good relationship as they are trying to achieve PSG's goal of winning the Champions League. The 35-year-old defender said that they share mutual respect and admiration for the other.

Speaking at a press conference (via PSG Talk) in Madrid, Sergio Ramos said about the same:

“Now we share a dressing room, and we have a very good relationship. We are trying to help PSG win. The objective is the Champions League, and both Messi and I will be able to contribute something. The relationship is one of admiration and respect on both sides.”

Messi and Ramos enjoyed many an enticing El Clasico duel when they played together in Spain. They were rivals for more than 15 years, playing for two of Spain's biggest clubs - Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Messi and Ramos hold the joint-record for most appearances (45) in El Clasico history.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer

After being rivals for the better part of their illustrious careers, Messi and Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer this summer. However, they have only played together once this season.

That's because Ramos has only made one appearance for PSG this season, which came in the Ligue 1 giants' 3-1 league win over St-Etienne in November. Messi was one of the best players on the pitch that day, assisting all three PSG goals.

Meanwhile, Ramos has had a frustrating start to his 2021-22 campaign with his new club. The 35-year-old defender recovery from a calf injury meant he missed the first 14 Ligue 1 games of the season.

Following his debut against St-Etienne, Ramos endured more injury woes, getting ruled out for more games due to muscle fatigue. However, the former Real Madrid defender could return to first-team action when PSG take on SC Feignies in the Coupe de France.

Messi, meanwhile, has also struggled for form in the French capital. The 34-year-old forward has scored six goals and provided five assists in 15 matches across competitions. However, he has scored just once in ten league games; he has netted five times in the Champions League.

With PSG drawing Real Madrid in the Round of 16, it will be interesting to see Messi and Ramos on the same side of the pitch against Los Blancos.

However, it remains to be seen if Ramos overcomes his injury woes to play that tie next year.

