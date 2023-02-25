"Now they are showing how good they are" - Liverpool legend claims Cristiano Ronaldo blocked Manchester United players from showing their qualities

Liverpool legend John Barnes has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Manchester United prevented other Red Devils players from shining.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent in November last year, months before his contract was due to expire. The decision came after he launched an attack on the club and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

It has been over four months since the Portuguese icon, who has since joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, left Old Trafford. However, he continues to be a major topic of discussion in England.

It is safe to say that the Red Devils have not missed the five-time Ballon d'Or as they now sit third in the Premier League. The likes of Marcus Rashford have also enjoyed life since the 38-year-old's exit.

Many believe Ronaldo's presence at Old Trafford before his eventual departure hindered the development of several players at the club. Barnes is among those who think the superstar prevented his teammates from impressing.

The Liverpool great is of the view that the former Real Madrid superstar 'dominated' others at Manchester United. He pointed out how players like Bruno Fernandes and Rashford have improved their form since November to drive home his points. He told Bonus Code Bets:

"Once Ronaldo left, every other player showed their qualities. Ronaldo dominated them into a decrease and now they are showing how good they are.”

“Fernandes did it before Ronaldo came and now he is showing once again how good he is and the same applies for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.”

Jamie Carragher has made a similar claim on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United stint

Barnes is not the only Liverpool legend who feels Cristiano Ronaldo was holding Manchester United back. Jamie Carragher is notably of the view that the Portuguese was 'detrimental' to the Red Devils during his second stint with the club. He said:

"Another factor which cannot be ignored is how Rashford has shone in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence. When Ronaldo re-signed, it was inevitable the other United strikers were going to be in his shadow. Because of Ronaldo's lack of energy higher up the pitch later in his career, those around him were going to have to make compromises."

Ronaldo, though, appears to have put the disappointment of his second spell at Old Trafford behind him. He settled into life at Al-Nassr, for whom he has scored five goals and provided two assists in five matches.

