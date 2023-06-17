“Now, three, four years later, I'm stuck there” – Alphonso Davies appears to be unhappy with Bayern position amid Real Madrid links

Alphonso Davies, the Canadian defender for Bayern Munich, has hinted at his dissatisfaction with his current position amid rumors linking him to Real Madrid. Davies revealed that Bayern initially signed him as a replacement for Arjen Robben in the attack, but he has found himself "stuck" at left-back four years later.

Speaking on the Say Less podcast, Davies expressed his desire to play in an attacking position, saying via the Daily Mail:

"I was signed to replace Arjen Robben, and now, three, four years later, I'm stuck there."

Since joining the Bundesliga team in 2019, Davies has been a vital asset, contributing to five league titles and the 2020 Champions League triumph. However, his impressive performances on the wings have sparked transfer speculations.

Bayern currently possesses several players vying for positions upfront, making it unlikely for Davies to have an opportunity to showcase his skills as an attacker.

Although Bayern has been in contract negotiations with Davies, he has reached out to potential suitors, possibly to leverage the situation in his favor. Real Madrid and Manchester City, the Champions League winners, are both rumored to be interested in securing the talented defender's services.

Davies, who has made over 106 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring six goals, is tied to the German champions until 2025. However, Real Madrid prefers waiting until next year, when Davies will have only one year remaining on his contract.

Alongside his club achievements, the 20-year-old boasts an impressive international record, with 39 appearances and 13 goals for the Canadian national team.

However, it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich will adjust to accommodate Davies' desire to play in a more advanced role or if he will seek opportunities elsewhere.

Federico Valverde denies Chelsea links, focused on leaving his mark at Real Madrid

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea, affirming his commitment to Real Madrid. When asked about the rumors, Valverde responded, via ESPN Argentina:

"No, no... I'm at Madrid, trying to enjoy every moment and leave my mark on the best club in the world."

The 22-year-old expressed his determination to continue winning titles for the fans of Real Madrid. Valverde's comments emphasize his loyalty and dedication to the Spanish giants, dispelling any suggestions of a potential transfer.

Since breaking into the senior side at the Santiago Bernabeu, Valverde has played 204 matches, scoring 18 goals, and assisting 15 more. He has also won several titles, including one Champions League, two La Liga, and one FIFA Club World Cup title.

