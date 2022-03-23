"Now would be the time to get him" - David James says he wants to see Manchester United star sign for Liverpool

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has urged the Reds to target Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has encountered a difficult period and is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford with a lack of game time.

Rashford was omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad for their two upcoming friendlies. His potential availability is rumored to have alerted many suitors, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal.

However, James wants his former side to make a move for the Englishman. He told ggrecon.com (via Rousing the Kop):

“Marcus Rashford, age-wise, he’s young enough now that if he had to move somewhere else before going to Liverpool, in some kind of long-term plan, then it could happen."

He continued:

“However, because of the age he is, now would be the time to get him. Marcus Rashford is a tremendously underused resource with Manchester United.”

James then discussed how Rashford would fit Jurgen Klopp's side. He added:

“When you look at the likes of Liverpool’s fluidity, he could actually play wide, and in the middle, and essentially do anything he wants to do if he was playing in that Liverpool side. If you took the rivalry out of the equation, I would snap him up straight away. I think he could be a valuable asset to Liverpool.”

LiverpoolNews_365 @LFCNews_365



David James says he'd love to see Liverpool try to sign Marcus Rashford from Man United



link.fn365.co.uk/gtXdkTcpmab



#lfc #ynwa Latest news from Rousing The KopDavid James says he'd love to see Liverpool try to sign Marcus Rashford from Man United Latest news from Rousing The Kop David James says he'd love to see Liverpool try to sign Marcus Rashford from Man Unitedlink.fn365.co.uk/gtXdkTcpmab #lfc #ynwa https://t.co/nntl0RiUcF

Could Marcus Rashford make the move from Manchester United to Liverpool?

It seems unlikely we'll see Rashford in Liverpool colors.

The short answer is no. Not since Phil Chisnall joined the Merseyside outfit in 1964, have the fierce rivals done business.

Jurgen Klopp's transformation of the Reds has been impressive and it has coincided with Premier League and Champions League glory. His work in developing talent, particularly in Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold are examples of his success with players.

Rashford's career has hit a roadblock. However, he would probably rather be a bit-part player at Manchester United than join the Anfield outfit. He is Old Trafford's prodigal son, having broken onto the scene in 2015 at the age of 18.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool are said to have also made it known they are admirers of Marcus Rashford. @samuelluckhurst] NEW: Liverpool are said to have also made it known they are admirers of Marcus Rashford. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are said to have also made it known they are admirers of Marcus Rashford. #awlive [@samuelluckhurst] https://t.co/UrDwhcDg7u

United are Rashford's boyhood team and it is clear that he loves the club. His main issue with the club relates to his lack of game time.

Even moves between Arsenal and Manchester United are rare given the rivalry shared between the two sides. Arsenal, however, are the side most likely of the two Premier League clubs to be able to lure Rashford away from Manchester.

Mikel Arteta is developing a squad that looks to be competing both in England and in Europe in the years to come. Rashford could be a part of that transformation although there are a few talented forwards he would have to contend with at Arsenal.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar