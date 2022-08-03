"Now is the time to prove everyone wrong" - William Gallas names Premier League player he's most excited for this season 

William Gallas has named the Premier League player he is most excited to see play this season. The former Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham defender played for 12 seasons in the English top-flight and selected a fellow French defender as his one to watch for the upcoming campaign.

Gallas selected Gunners defender William Saliba, who has spent the last three seasons on loan at Ligue 1 clubs. The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent year at Marseille last term and was named Ligue 1's Young Player of the Season.

The French international is yet to play a game for Arsenal despite signing three years ago. However, he looks set to get his chance in the Premier League this season under Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas proclaimed:

"I’m interested to see how Saliba does, of course he's French and last season he played for my former club Olympique de Marseille and now he’s back at Arsenal."

The former Premier League defender continued:

"Last season he wasn’t happy because Arsenal didn’t give him the opportunity to play, so now he has to show everyone at Arsenal that they got that decision wrong. He has to show character, but don’t forget that playing for Marseille and Arsenal are two very different things."

He further continued:

"The pressure is not the same. Even though Marseille have passionate fans and they adore their players - in England it is a completely different type of pressure. Arsenal is a big club and everybody is waiting to see if Saliba is going to have a good season."

Gallas added:

"He wasn’t happy about what happened, he spoke about it, now is the time to prove everyone wrong and show the people at Arsenal how good he is."

Pundit claims Premier League defender William Saliba could be Arsenal's Player of the Season

Former Gooner Kevin Campbell believes the young defender is going to enjoy a massive season at the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba will have to dislodge either Ben White or Gabriel Magalhaes to start at centre-half, but Campbell believes Mikel Arteta may occasionally start with a back three.

Campbell told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel (as quoted by The Evening Standard):

“Do you know what guys, I’m going to go for Saliba. I see a different defence with him and Gabriel in it. I know Ben White did a fantastic job next season, I can’t deny that, but I think with these two at the back, at times we may play a three."

He added:

“This guy, Van Dijk with his experience is a Rolls Royce, but this guy has to be a top of the range Bentley hasn’t he? He’s been unbelievable.”

