"Now is the time to do that" - Dimitar Berbatov sends message to Liverpool while predicting Burnley clash result

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the result of Liverpool's Premier League encounter against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday (February 10).

Their unbeaten run got snapped last weekend with a 3-1 loss at Arsenal. Liverpool, though, remain top of the table with 51 points from 23 games, two points ahead of Manchester City - who have a game in hand - and the Gunners. Burnley, meanwhile, have endured a dismal comeback season in the Premier League. The Clarets find themselves 19th in the table with 13 points from 23 games.

Berbatov has backed Jurgen Klopp's side to return to winning ways with a 3-0 win. He also warned that they must pick themselves up after a poor showing against Arsenal if they have to win the title. The former Manchester United attacker told Metro:

"Burnley are struggling, and I sympathise with Vincent Kompany, but he now knows how difficult it is to be a manager of a team in the Premier League.

"When you’re not doing well you suffer. Liverpool need to bounce back after the Arsenal defeat, so now is the time to do that. I’ll go for a Liverpool win."

Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-0 against Burnley in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor and haave nine of their last 12 league meetings against Vincent Kompany's outfit, losing once, in January 2021.

Journalist makes shock revelation regarding Mohamed Salah Liverpool future

German journalist Christian Falk has said that Liverpool are ready to let Mohamed Salah depart on a free in the summer of 2025 rather than selling him to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Egyptian superstar has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad offering £150 million for his services last summer. It has been widely reported that the Saudi Pro League will be returning with offers for the Premier League superstar once again this summer.

However, as per Falk, the Reds will keep Salah for another year and let him depart for free rather than selling him for big money this summer. Falk said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Mo Salah might go to Saudi Arabia. In the summer there was an offer, but Liverpool are still not sure whether to let their superstar go.

"I’ve heard that Liverpool can even imagine letting him go on a free transfer as they’ve already made their money back from what they paid Roma for him.”

Salah has done exceptionally since arriving at Liverpool in a £34.3 million deal from AS Roma in 2017. The Egyptian superstar has scored 204 goals and produced 88 assists in 332 games for Jurgen Klopp's side, etching his name as one of the greatest to play for the club.