“Now we’re starting to see the talent” – Darren Bent offers his assessment of ‘brilliant’ Manchester United player

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has heaped praise on Manchester United star Jadon Sancho for his recent run of form.

The Red Devils acquired the 21-year-old's services from Borussia Dortmund for around £73m last summer. Despite the hefty price tag, Sancho struggled to make an immediate impact after moving to Old Trafford in July.

B/R Football @brfootball Jadon Sancho brought the class vs. Leeds Jadon Sancho brought the class vs. Leeds 🌟 https://t.co/TkrhQvO4S0

However, the England international is slowly starting to turn things around at Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick's management. He has scored and assisted two goals each in five matches across all competitions this month.

Having been impressed with Sancho's recent run of form, Bent admitted that he was quick to judge the youngster at the start of the season. The former Tottenham Hotspur frontman feels the Red Devils star is starting to show what he is all about. He told talkSPORT:

"His [Sancho's] performances have been better and he needed that, that comes with a run of games. We judged him, myself included on a start here, start there, 20 minutes somewhere and you never get the best form out of somebody who doesn't play consistently."

He added:

"I think personally, he's been given the assurances that he will play regularly, he's been doing that and I think he's been brilliant, really really good to be fair to be him as well. These performances will bring him back to England squad and now we're starting to see the talent and why Manchester United signed him."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Sancho’s performances have been better. He’s been brilliant last few games!”



“Now we’re starting to see the talent and the reason why



praises Sancho for his recent turn of form at Man United. “Sancho’s performances have been better. He’s been brilliant last few games!”“Now we’re starting to see the talent and the reason why #MUFC signed him.” @DarrenBent praises Sancho for his recent turn of form at Man United. 👏 “Sancho’s performances have been better. He’s been brilliant last few games!”📝 “Now we’re starting to see the talent and the reason why #MUFC signed him.”@DarrenBent praises Sancho for his recent turn of form at Man United. 🔴 https://t.co/iLcUIPgTNJ

Sancho has played 28 games across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit so far this campaign. He has found the back of the net four times in total, while providing two assists.

As he slowly establishes himself as a regular starter under Rangnick, the former Borussia Dortmund star will be hopeful of adding more goals to his tally. The Red Devils will also be hoping to see Sancho build momentum as they fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Manchester United gearing up for Champions League clash

The Premier League giants will take on Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. The two sides will lock horns in the first leg of the tie at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

Ralf Rangnick will be determined to lead the side to the quarter-finals of the competition. Manchester United have only made it past the final 16 of the Champions League once since 2014.

They will then host Watford at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

Edited by Aditya Singh