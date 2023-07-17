“Now we’ve to think what is best to do” – Mikel Arteta makes honest admission on Arsenal star amid transfer interest from rivals 

Mikel Arteta talked about Arsenal's approach in dealing with Folarin Balogun's potential departure while speaking to the press on Monday (July 17). Balogun is a part of the Gunners' 27-man squad which has traveled to the US for their pre-season tour.

According to Arteta, Balogun will be given minutes during the club's pre-season friendlies. The forward also appeared in the north London club's clash against Nurnberg last week.

Despite finding himself through on goal and managing to round the keeper on two occasions, the 22-year-old striker failed to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The Spanish tactician said about Balogun's future (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Now we’ve to think what is best to do. We want to see him, we want to experience him in the next few games. He played last game against Nurnberg and he will do again in the next few games, and then we'll make the best decision."

Balogun completed a successful loan spell with Stade Reims in France last season. In his 39 appearances for the club, he scored 22 goals and provided three assists across competitions.

Consequently, the player has drawn interest from various clubs, including Arsenal's Premier League rivals Chelsea and West Ham United.

The USA international has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan in the past few days (via Mirror). The Serie A outfit are considering a move for the Arsenal youth product after dropping out of the race for Romelu Lukaku (via Fabrizio Romano).

Pundit believes Arsenal striker isn't ready for Inter move

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal FC: Pre-Season Friendly

Inter Milan have reportedly made a €40 million offer for Balogun after dropping out of the race for Lukaku.

However, according to ESPN pundit Gab Marcotti, Balogun isn't quite ready to play for a club of Inter's stature. He said:

"They are talking about something in the region of £40 million. It seems to me like it is a bit of a jump from being on loan at a midtable French club and scoring a lot of goals. Stade de Reims isn’t Inter. You don’t have the Champions League. You don’t have the other factors in there. To me, it feels like a ton of money and a stretch at that number."

It will be interesting to see where Balogun starts the 2023-24 season, as the striker is reportedly unwilling to accept a back-up role at the Emirates.