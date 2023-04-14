"Nowadays they can clock people’s speed, but they couldn’t back then" - Agbonlahor makes interesting claim while comparing his pace with Kylian Mbappe

Former Aston Villa ace Gabby Agbonlahor has said that it's difficult to determine whether or not he was quicker in his prime than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is widely hailed as one of the best players in the world. He scores extraordinary goals, creates chances and is capable of beating almost any player in a foot race. According to Ligue 1, the Frenchman is the joint-fastest player in the division alongside Terem Moffi, clocking a top speed of a whopping 36 km/h.

On SportBIBLE, Agbonlahor, who was also lightning-quick in his prime, was asked who would have won a race between him in his prime and PSG ace Kylian Mbappe. Agbonlahor said that he's not too sure about the outcome, as people did not use speed guns back in his playing days.

The former Villa striker, referencing one of his most famous goals, said:

“Oof. You know what? It’s very difficult to say because I remember there was a clip from 2008 - I don’t know if you’ve seen it - where I score at the Emirates against Arsenal. It’s played over the top, gets booted away by Martin Laursen. We’re wearing the blue and black acorns Nike (kit), and I run through from the halfway line, ball over the top, sprint past Gallas and smash it in.”

He added:

“And I don’t know if I look back at like, maybe, 2008-ish, I feel like he (Kylian Mbappe) would have been a great race because Mbappe’s frightening speed, isn’t he? So was I, so it’s hard to compare, you know? I feel like nowadays they can clock people’s speed, but they couldn’t back then. Yeah, so, I think, it’d be a great race.”

Agbonlahor’s famous goal came in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Arsenal on November 15, 2008. He chased a speculative long ball from the halfway line and applied a cool finish past Manuel Almunia to put the Villans 2-0 up in the 80th minute.

Kylian Mbappe wants to represent France at 2024 Paris Olympics

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe has said that he dreams of representing France at the Summer Olympics in Paris next year.

The 2018 World Cup winner, though, understands that the Olympic Games are not part of FIFA's international match calendar and would listen to PSG if they don’t want him to go.

The France superstar said (via France24):

“I hope to be there. Everyone knows I have always dreamed of playing at the Olympic Games, but it doesn't depend on me. I won't force it because if people don't want me to play at the Olympics, that means I must not."

He continued:

“The truth is that it is not part of the FIFA calendar. I have to think about my club and my national team too because there is the Euro just before it, so it needs to be discussed. All these things need to be considered, but, of course, it would be a dream to play at the Olympics, all the more so in Paris.”

France have won two Olympic medals in football, a gold in 1984 and a silver in 1900. They will have a considerable advantage if 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner (eight goals) Kylian Mbappe represents them in Paris in 2024.

