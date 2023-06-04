"Number 7 is currently available" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are greeted by supporters on their return to Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are back in Madrid and Real Madrid fans gathered outside the hotel to see the club's all-time greatest player. Ronaldo played for the Spanish club between 2009 and 2018, scoring 450 goals in 438 matches.

He helped the club win four UEFA Champions League trophies, including three back-to-back, finishing as the top scorer in all of those editions. Ronaldo won a total of 17 trophies during his time in the Spanish capital.

As footage of fans gathering to see Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez emerged, fans are reacting on Twitter. One of them wrote about the Al-Nassr superstar:

"The number 7 is free for the goat."

Another fan claimed:

"Number 7 is currently available."

With Eden Hazard leaving the club, the number seven jersey is free. Hence, no wonder fans are nostalgic and want their favorite player to return to Los Blancos. Ronaldo, though, is expected to stay at Al-Nassr next season.

Nevertheless, here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Madrid alongside his partner:

Driton @DritonMadridis1 @MadridXtra The number 7 is free for the goat @MadridXtra The number 7 is free for the goat

YINZMAN @YINZMAN2



No doubt, Ronaldo is the most famous human on earth. @MadridXtra Wow this makes me remember Micheal Jackson.No doubt, Ronaldo is the most famous human on earth. @MadridXtra Wow this makes me remember Micheal Jackson. No doubt, Ronaldo is the most famous human on earth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently revealed the most important lesson to give her kids

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global superstar. Upon her association with the Portuguese, Georgina Rodriguez has also become a famed internet personality. The duo lives a luxurious life, boasting possessions like private jets, yachts, luxury cars, and more.

However, both come from humble beginnings. Rodriguez recently claimed on her Netflix series, 'I am Georgina', that life is not about flashy possessions. She rather said in one of the episodes:

“I want to instill in my kids the same thing my mom instilled in me. Being in the countryside, where they can find peace. I want them to connect, it’s good for them to touch the dirt, to touch the trees, to not always be stuck among buildings, trips, cars, planes. Anyone can have that luxury. It’s nature and it needs to be looked after. We must know how to enjoy it."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are co-parents to five children. The model is the biological mother of two of them. The family resides in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh since the player's move to Al-Nassr.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes