“Numbers are facts” - Cristiano Ronaldo explains why his Globe Football triumph is more credible than Lionel Messi winning FIFA Best award

Cristiano Ronaldo aimed a sly dig at Lionel Messi for winning the 2023 FIFA Best award after the former's multiple triumphs at the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday (January 19).

The Portuguese icon was handed the Best Middle East Player prize and the Fans' Favourite Player of the Year. He also won the Maradona Award, which was given to the best goalscorer in 2023.

Ronaldo finished the year with 54 strikes for club and country, which included 38 goals for Al-Nassr. Despite his performances, the 38-year-old striker wasn't among the top three voted players for the 2023 FIFA Best Award, losing out to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

When asked if Messi's victory was justified after nearly playing the entire year in the MLS, Ronaldo said while speaking to Record (via @TimelineCR7):

“I’m used to it and I know how these organisations work. To be honest I didn’t watch the ceremony of the best awards.”

Stating that the numbers are there for all to see, the former Manchester United man continued:

“I think that, in a way these awards are losing credibility. We have to analyse the entire season. It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe."

"I simply no longer believe in these awards and it’s not because I won at the globe soccer but these are facts, the numbers are there and the numbers don’t deceive. They can’t take this trophy away from me because it’s a reality, So it makes me even happier, because the numbers are facts.”

Messi bagged 11 goals and five assists for the Herons after his move to the MLS last summer, far fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo's contributions. However, he won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain before his summer departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo says Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1

Cristiano Ronaldo laid the groundwork for several European stars to move to Saudi Arabia in January 2023 following his mutual contract termination at Old Trafford.

Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, and Fabinho are only some of the numerous players to have joined the Saudi Pro League last summer. Claiming that the league has grown in the last year and is now better than Ligue 1, Ronaldo said during the Globe Soccer Awards (via Goal):

"The Saudi league is not worse than Ligue 1. The Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1, I can say that after one year spent there. We are better than the French league already now."

However, certain players are seemingly unhappy with their Saudi Arabian clubs. Jordan Henderson has joined Ajax after spending just six months at Al-Ettifaq, while Karim Benzema is also rumored to want out of Al-Ittihad (via Metro).