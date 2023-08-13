"Nunez of Chelsea", "Current Hazard is better" - Fans call out Blues star for performance in 1-1 draw against Liverpool

Chelsea fans criticized Mykhaylo Mudryk on Twitter after the 22-year-old missed an opportunity to score the winner against Liverpool in extra time at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13).

Chelsea and Liverpool played out their seventh consecutive draw to commence their 2023-24 Premier League campaigns.

Luis Diaz gave the Reds the lead in the 18th minute after Mohamed Salah had blasted the crossbar just five minutes earlier. A VAR intervention prevented the Egyptian forward from doubling their lead in the 29th minute.

Chelsea debutant Axel Disasi brilliantly hooked the ball past Alisson in the 37th minute. Ben Chilwell scored two minutes later, but his goal was chalked off after VAR deemed him to be offside as well.

While the Blues dominated possession in the second-half, they were unable to find a winner against Liverpool. Mykhaylo Mudryk had a golden opportunity to secure all three points for his side in extra time. Nicolas Jackson brilliantly passed the ball to the Ukrainian winger after a rapid counter-attack. However, Mudryk's momentum took him too far and he failed to get a shot away, wasting a golden opportunity.

Mudryk was subbed on for Raheem Sterling in the 81st minute but failed to make a significant impact. He only had 11 touches in his nine-minute cameo and made just five accurate passes from seven attempts, made no accurate crosses, and created zero chances for the team.

Chelsea fans slammed Mudryk on Twitter for his disappointing cameo. Here are some of their reactions:

"Mudryk is the Nunez of Chelsea."

"Mudryk should of done better there."

"Talent ain’t enough."

"Current Hazard is better than prime Mudryk."

"Mudryk should be loaned first thing tomorrow morning..."

"Mudryk disappoints every game. You can't even defend him. I believe his first goal will unlock his confidence but so far he has been pure s**t."

"Mudryk's first touch is horrible."

Mudryk was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89 million in January. He has failed to justify his price tag to date, scoring zero goals and providing two assists in 18 appearances.

Who do Chelsea and Liverpool play next in the Premier League?

Both Chelsea and Liverpool earned one point each after they played out a scintillating 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. They will be hoping to register their first wins of the season during gameweek two.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. face off against David Moyes' West Ham United on August 20 at the London Stadium. The Hammers drew 1-1 against Bournemouth on August 12 and will also look to set things right against the Blues.

Meanwhile, Liverpool play Bournemouth on August 19 at Anfield. The last time Bournemouth played the Reds away, the latter won 9-0. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping this will inspire some confidence after their disappointing performance against the Blues.