Nuno Tavares names two Arsenal players he admires the most 

New Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares has named Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as the two players he admires at the club. He went on to name Thierry Henry as the player he loves the most from the club's history.

Arsenal sealed the signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica for a reported fee of around €10 million. The left-back is set to play backup to Kieran Tierney.

During his presentation, Nuno Tavares was asked who he admires the most at the club and he named Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka. The left-back played against the Arsenal youngsters in a youth-level game. He said:

"In the present I like [Emile Smith Rowe], because he is my generation. He’s played against us, on the same side – he played on the right, I played on the left – for the selection (youth) team. He’s a good player, and I see Saka too. Young players, good players. From the past I like Thierry Henry. A very good player, and it’s good for me to remember that story."

Nuno Tavares on joining Arsenal

Arsenal's new signing, Nuno Tavares, was pleased to have sealed the transfer from Benfica and claims it was his dream to join the Gunners. He told the official website:

"I’m so excited because it is a big club and for me as a young guy, it is a pleasure to be here. It’s good for my career and to begin at Arsenal is a big club, and I’m very happy. When I finished the season my agent told me that Arsenal were interested in me. In the first instance I was very happy and after this I dreamed about it, and [spoke about it] with my mum. I was so excited to be here, and now I’m here I’m so happy."

Mikel Arteta is keen to improve his squad this summer and is desperately looking for new signings.

