“Nuttier than squirrel s**t” – Fans rip Paul Ince apart for Lionel Messi comparison during Manchester United game

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince was ridiculed on Twitter after he compared Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez with Lionel Messi.
Speaking before United's game against Wolves, Ince compared Jimenez's ability to finish with Messi's. The 54-year-old player-turned-pundit said:
"He's not just a big striker; he's not one of those who hustles and bustles. This goal over here is actually world-class. This is Messi-like. I mean, I'm not joking when I say it's Messi-like. This is what he's capable of ,and this is what Wolves have been missing. Once he gets into these areas, he's got got all types of finishes."
However, the comments did not go down well on social media. A host of football fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval. Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:
Lionel Mess is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the game's history. However, the 34-year-old has not had the best of times since his move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He has only scored one league goal for the Parisian giants in 11 appearances.
Messi and Raul Jimenez have both struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season. However, the duo are both key players for their respective teams.
It's worth noting that Wolves did not need Jimenez to get the better of United. Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho netted a late goal to secure a memorable 1-0 win for his team at Old Trafford.
Wolves are now eighth in the Premier League standings, and are just three points behind seventh-placed United.
Manchester United were initially drawn to face PSG and Lionel Messi in the Champions League Round of 16
During the initial draw for the Champions League Round of 16, Manchester United were drawn against Lionel Messi's PSG.
Before that, United were wrongly drawn against Villarreal despite both teams being in the same group. The Red Devils were then mistakenly left out as potential opponents for Atletico Madrid. However, the draw was soon declared null and void due to a 'system error'.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
In the re-draw, Manchester United drew La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, while PSG will take on Real Madrid.