"Obrigado Kolkata" - Ronaldinho sends message after visiting India for Durga Puja

Brazil legend Ronaldinho is in the Indian city of Kolkata ahead of the festival of Durga Puja.

The 43-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most naturally talented players of his generation. He plied his trade for European bigwigs like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan in the 2000s.

Ronaldinho is perhaps best remembered for his incredible free-kick winner from way out against England in Brazil's victorious 2022 World Cup-winning campaign. With the Three Lions leading 1-0 in the quarterfinal clash and less than 45 minutes away from a last-four berth, Brazil won a free-kick 40 yards away from goal.

Expected to send the ball into a sea of Brazil attackers in the English wall, Ronaldinho spotted goalkeeper David Seaman out of his line and incredibly lobbed him. The then 22-year-old Porto Allegre attacker was thrust into superstardom, and there would be no looking back.

More than a decade has elapsed since Ronaldinho has retired, but his stardom is undiminished, especially in the football-mad city of Kolkata. Arriving in the city on Monday, Ronaldinho had a busy day, visiting a number of puja pandals as he met excited fans.

The thrilled Brazilian posted a message on Instagram, thanking the city of Kolkata for the 'joy' and 'affection' he received. Ronaldinho posted (as translated from Portuguese):

"(Obrigado Kolkata) Thank you Kolkata , India !!! What incredible energy, what a magical moment... Lots of love !!! Very nice to be received with so much joy and affection!!! See you all soon"

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner would go on to win the Ballon d'Or three years later.

Ronaldinho's day out in the City of Joy

Ronaldinho visited Kolkata for the first time.

A day after arriving in the City of Joy, which has hosted legends like Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho had a busy day. He was received at the airport by West Bengal minister Sujit Bose amid a sea of cheering fans.

On Tuesday, the Brazil legend inaugurated a football academy in Rajarghat, where Ronaldinho provided a glimpse of his dazzling dribbling prowess that mesmerised many a defender during his illustrious playing days.

He then visited the Sreebhumi Sporting Club puja mandal in Kolkata and also visited the statue of the late Diego Maradona. Ronaldinho paid a visit to chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence before visiting Puja pandals in the city's outskirts.