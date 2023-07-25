Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, recently shared a few dazzling snaps of her photoshoot with luxury brand 'Guess' on her social media account.

The Spanish model and social media celebrity recently went on an exotic vacation with her partner and her children. The family spent quality time on the Italian Island of Sardinia and later in Portugal.

During the outing, she shared many snaps on her social media account with her family and partner. As the vacation ended, Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League side, which was already training in Portugal. Consequently, just like her boyfriend, Rodriguez also headed back to work.

The Spanish model is the face of the Guess Fall 2023 campaign. The campaign is directed by Guess’ creative director Paul Marciano and shot by Italian photographer Nima Benati. Thus, as a part of the promotion, Rodriguez took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures.

"Obsessed with my new campaign," Georgina Rodriguez captioned the post and also tagged the director of the Luxury brand.

The 29-year-old's picture attracted a lot of praise from her fans on social media. Moreover, the post quickly garnered more than five million likes in just one hour of being uploaded on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo's team holds Kylian Mbappe-less Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season match

New Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique's side squared off against Al-Nassr in a friendly match at Nagai Stadium, Japan. The match was expected to be a contest between the top stars. However, football stars such as Neymar, Kaylor Navas, and Presnel Kimpembe didn't play in the match.

The former Spanish National team boss gave young players a chance to shine against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. Consequently, the Portuguese attacker gave a valiant performance and also accumulated a few chances to score. However, the deadlock in the match wasn't broken until the final whistle.

As expected, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominated the match for the whole 90 minutes. While Kylian Mbappe was left out of the side following transfer issues and disagreements, his younger brother Ethan Mbappe managed to make his first-team debut in the second half.

Nevertheless, Luis Castro's side gave an overall improved performance after losing two consecutive matches against the likes of Celta Vigo and Portuguese champions Benfica. Next, they'll lock horns against Simone Inzaghi's Inter in the same stadium on July 27.