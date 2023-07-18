“Obsessed with the real GOAT”, "Messi doesn’t blabber" – Fans blast Cristiano Ronaldo for comments on MLS 

Fans brutally slammed Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently criticized the MLS, claiming that the Saudi Pro League was superior. He made these comments after long-time rival Lionel Messi was recently unveiled as an Inter Miami player for next season.

The Portugal megastar made his first appearance of pre-season for Al-Nassr yesterday (July 17). He featured for the first half only against La Liga club Celta Vigo as the Knights of Najd were thrashed 5-0 by the Spanish outfit at the Estadio Do Algarve.

Following Al-Nassr's embarrassing loss, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke with Portuguese reporters. He took a dig at Lionel Messi and the MLS (via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter):

"Saudi league is better than MLS. I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league... and now all the players are coming here."

The 38-year-old then critiqued the level of European football, insisting he would never return there:

"I won't return to European football, the door is completely closed. I'm 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality... only valid one is Premier League, they're way ahead of all the other leagues."

Fans weren't impressed with his comments, with many branding him arrogant and obsessed on Twitter. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

"Very arrogant and unsavoury, bit like Mourinho... Doesn't look good when they don't deliver like they used to."

"Messi lives rent free in Ronaldo’s head. Has he ever gone a year without trying to throw a dig at Messi."

Mod @CFCMod_ @FabrizioRomano Never seen such arrogance before, bro really thinks those players would’ve gone there if they weren’t given that amount of life changing money

©️Mr Xperience @Xperience_Snr @FabrizioRomano Still trying to compete with Lionel Messi. The consistent struggles trying to prove to the whole world that "I'm Better Than Lionel Messi" is becoming really boring. Let it go CR7. Aboubakar and Ighalo has been tearing down Saudi before you.. Messi doesn't even reply back!

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ @FabrizioRomano Messi have won the GOAT debate already. This is the only argument Ronaldo have.

The Real Madrid legend joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal believed to be worth around $200 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold Saudi Pro League claim

In addition to his comments on the MLS and the level of European football, Cristiano Ronaldo believes more European players will join the Saudi Pro League next year. He also thinks the SPL will overtake the Turkish and Dutch leagues soon.

According to the Twenty First Group, the Saudi Pro League is currently ranked 58th in terms of quality. However, this hasn't stopped numerous European stars from joining the league this summer following Ronaldo's arrival in January.

Many players have been enticed with luxury lifestyles and high salaries. The likes of Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, and many more will feature in the Saudi League next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes this is just the start though. He said (via Indian Express):

“My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It’s a fact. In one year, more & more top players will come to Saudi. In a year Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

He also defended the league from critics who claimed only old players are joining:

"Players who arrived aren’t like what the president of the European Union said. Jota & Ruben Neves are young players."

Cristiano Ronaldo had a solid 2022-23 campaign for Al-Nassr, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.