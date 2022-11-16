"Obviously, it affects us" - Raphael Varane responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell Manchester United interview

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Red Devils are still coming to terms with Ronaldo's bombshell comments about the club, with the Portuguese giving a damning verdict on several issues.

Ronaldo feels betrayed by Manchester United, doesn't respect manager Erik ten Hag, and was bemused by the appointment of former interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

Varane was asked by Europe1 for his opinion on the interview, to which he said:

“Obviously it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said."

He continued,

“We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum."

Varane then suggested that because it is a player of the magnitude of Cristiano Ronaldo, players must distance themselves from the ordeal.

He also claimed that he wanted the best for the team, whatever the decision over the matter may be:

“When it’s a star like Cristiano Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective. What I want is the best for my team so whatever the decision, as a player, we will accept it and give the best of ourselves.”

Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid for £30 million in 2021, the same summer that Ronaldo returned to the club.

Both have previously played alongside one another at Madrid, winning the Champions League on five occasions.

Varane explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was not a regular starter earlier in the season for Manchester United

Ronaldo has cut a frustrating figure

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford this season, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

Eight of those appearances have been in the starting lineup as Ten Hag has opted for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial over the Portuguese.

Varane touched on the reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo was not a regular starter earlier on in the season.

He believes that due to his longtime teammate missing the club's pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia, he was not up to full fitness.

He told TCL Global:

"As we all know, he (Ronaldo) didn’t have a pre-season. You cannot miss pre-season. It’s a base. Especially with the game we play, the way we want to play. We don’t play in the same way we did last year, there is no comparison."

Varane added:

"This demands cooperation and it demands certain positioning in – and out – of possession. The other thing is his fitness."

Varane did have a pre-season under his belt and has become a prominent member of Ten Hag's defense.

He has made 11 appearances across competitions, helping Manchester United keep five clean sheets.

