“Obviously, that is his disadvantage” – Erik ten Hag identifies challenge faced by Donny van de Beek at Manchester United now

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared an update on midfielder Donny van de Beek. He stated that the Dutchman will return to the playing XI soon after recovering from the muscle injury he sustained earlier this season.

Van de Beek is training alone during the training sessions as he is not yet fit for the proper group sessions.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Asked Ten Hag about Van de Beek after the game. He insists he will get chances at #mufc Asked Ten Hag about Van de Beek after the game. He insists he will get chances at #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

The 25-year-old Dutch midfielder arrived at Old Trafford in 2020 on a £35 million deal after his excellent stint with his parent club Ajax. However, Van de Beek has failed to find regular game time under three different Manchester United managers.

In the last two-and-a-half years with the Red Devils, De Beek has played only 53 matches, scoring two and assisting two goals.

He was also sent out on loan to Everton in January last season, where he played just seven matches.

The midfielder was hopeful of getting more regular game time under his former coach at Ajax after he was appointed as manager at Old Trafford.

However, a muscle injury sustained during the first few weeks of the new Premier League season has seen him miss opportunities with the club. It has also led to doubt on his potential inclusion in the FIFA World Cup squad of the Netherlands.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck Ten Hag on Van de Beek: "He has to be fit. Obviously, that is a disadvantage. He is now here for two-and-a-half years. He had pre-season, that was quite okay, then his chances will come." #MUFC Ten Hag on Van de Beek: "He has to be fit. Obviously, that is a disadvantage. He is now here for two-and-a-half years. He had pre-season, that was quite okay, then his chances will come." #MUFC

De Beek will miss Manchester United's trip to Goodisan Park on Saturday (October 9). Ten Hag believes that it will take at least two more weeks before the midfielder is ready to play in another competitive match.

Taking to the press ahead of the Manchester United's clash against Everton, Ten Hag said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"He had a muscle injury. So it takes a couple of weeks. He's now back on the training grass, so he's outside doing his work but still individual, he's not returning to team training. So we have to wait for that moment.''

He added:

"He has to be fit. Obviously, that is his disadvantage. He is now for two-and-a-half years here. He had a pre-season that was quite okay and his chances will come.''

The Dutch manager wants De Beek to recover well and fight for his place in the team. He added:

"When he came on against Brighton as a sub he did very well but you have to be available. And if you are not available you cannot get a place in the first XI and so now he has to make sure he gets fit and fights for his position."

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck Ten Hag on Van de Beek: "He has to make sure he gets fit and fights for his position.” #MUFC Ten Hag on Van de Beek: "He has to make sure he gets fit and fights for his position.”#MUFC

Manchester United open to Van de Beek's January transfer window exit

According to 90min, Manchester United are open to allowing Van de Beek to leave in the next winter transfer window. Former club Ajax, as well as their rivals PSV Eindhoven, are the two clubs interested in signing the Dutch midfielder.

90min @90min_Football



But the Dutchman could be set to leave in January. Many were expecting Donny van de Beek to be given a new lease of life under Erik ten Hag.But the Dutchman could be set to leave in January. Many were expecting Donny van de Beek to be given a new lease of life under Erik ten Hag.But the Dutchman could be set to leave in January. 📤

Manchester United have communicated with the player that they are open to letting him leave should they receive an acceptable offer.

The Dutch midfielder's United career has not gone the way he expected it to be despite three managerial changes.

United signed former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer and he has been a regular figure in the starting XI since Day 1. Eriksen's consistency leaves De Beek's chances of making it to the starting XI even more difficult and a potential exit seems inevitable now.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes