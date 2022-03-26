“Obviously, I’m thinking about it” – Arsenal and Liverpool-linked 22-year-old drops hint about potential transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly joined a host of clubs interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. According to Sport1, the Gunners will join Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race. Meanwhile, Calcimercato claims that the Reds are interested in the winger as well.

Diaby is expected to leave the club in the coming months. The player himself has hinted that he could part ways with the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season, adding more fuel to the rumors.

During an interview with French publication Le Parisien, the attacker opened up that he's thinking about the next step in his career. He, however, insisted that his focus is currently on finishing the season.

Transfer News @TransferChecker Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby has emerged as a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, this summer. #NUFC Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby has emerged as a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, this summer. #NUFC

He said:

“Obviously, I’m thinking about it, but not too much yet. I remain focused on the end of the season. For the moment, it is my only concern.”

Diaby joined Bayer Leverkusen from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €15 million in the summer of 2019. Since switching to the Bay Arena, the attacker has made 117 appearances in all competitions, contributing 34 goals and 32 assists.

So far this season, he's recorded 16 goals and nine assists in 35 games across all fronts. This explains why some of the biggest clubs in Europe are showing interest in securing his services.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman's current market value stands at €55 million, according to Transfermarkt. His current contract with Bayer Leverkusen runs until the summer of 2025. Hence, the German outfit won't be under any pressure to sell him for a cheap.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball goals and provided assist in last Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen!



Form



#MoussaDiaby #Bundesliga Moussa Diaby has now scoredgoals and providedassist in lastBundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen!Form Moussa Diaby has now scored 7️⃣ goals and provided 1️⃣ assist in last 5️⃣ Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen!Form 🔥#MoussaDiaby #Bundesliga https://t.co/SmYo3Or88u

Regardless, Diaby will likely earn a transfer away from the Bay Arena this summer as the player has admitted he is thinking about his future. It remains to be seen if the he will end up playing for Arsenal or Liverpool next season.

What are Arsenal and Liverpool up to this term?

The Frenchman has made 35 appearamces for Bayer Leverkusen so far this season

Although they're on different paths, Arsenal and Liverpool look primed to end the season on a satisfying note based on their respective goals. The Reds have their quadruple hopes intact. They've won the EFL Cup already and are still in the race to win the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

They are second, just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League. They face City in the semi-final of the FA Cup and Benfica in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are on track to secure a top-four finish in the EPL this season. They currently occupy the fourth spot in the table with 54 points in 28 games. They are three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played 29 games.

It remains to be seen if they can keep going in the right direction as we approach the final stretch of the campaign.

Edited by Aditya Singh