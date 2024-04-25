"Odegaard and Saka are very good players, but they won't be on Real Madrid’s radar!" - Pundit says Arsenal have only one 'world-class' player

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor recently made an interesting statement regarding Arsenal's squad and believes that the Gunners only have one 'world-class' player, centre-back William Saliba.

While the former Aston Villa forward praised Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, he doesn't believe they're world class players.

"Which Arsenal player is, or could become, world class? And the only one I could name is Saliba! Odegaard and Saka are very good players, but they won't be on Real Madrid’s radar!" Gabby Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

William Saliba has been one of Arsenal's best players this season, making 46 appearances across competitions. He has appeared in all 34 Premier League games for the Gunners, who are fighting to claim the title for the first time in 20 years.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard (44 appearances, 11 goals, nine assists) and Bukayo Saka (44 games, 18 goals, 14 assists) have had terrific seasons and have emerged as two of the club's leaders in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp names Arsenal stars Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba as key players

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp had high praise for the Gunners' stars Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, as the battle for the title between the two powerhouses intensifies.

"Players who played all the games are not that fresh, but that is for other teams the same. I don’t want to use that as an excuse, really, as long as the boys are fit, not injured, that helps. Let me say, Gabriel and [William] Saliba played all the games for Arsenal. Did they play a little bit less than us? I don’t even know 100 per cent but they played a lot of games as well," Klopp said after Wednesday's loss to Everton, via Just Arsenal.

The center-back duo has been very effective for the Gunners this season, helping them maintain the best defensive record in the league. They have conceded only 26 goals in 34 Premier League matches.

Three points separate the Gunners (77 points) and Liverpool (74 points) in the standings with four games to go. Manchester City are third (73 points), but with two games in hand.