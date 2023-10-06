Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want William Saliba; Lucas Vazquez could leave in January, and more - October 6, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their La Liga game against Osasuna on Saturday (October 7) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have lost just once across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing a move for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba. Elsewhere, winger Lucas Vazquez could leave the Spanish giants in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 6, 2023:

Real Madrid want William Saliba

William Saliba (left) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified William Saliba as a possible replacement for David Alaba, according to Defensa Central.

The French defender has been rock-solid at the back for Arsenal recently and has cemented his place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. The 22-year-old spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Marseille and was very impressive, appearing 52 times across competitions.

Upon his return to the Emirates last summer, Saliba was immediately inducted into the first team, and he hasn't disappointed. The Frenchman has amassed three goals and two assists in 43 appearances across competitions, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are planning defensive reinforcements at the moment, with Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger as well as Alaba being on the wrong side of 30. The Austrian has been a hit since joining the club two summers ago but has been showing signs of wane recently.

The La Liga giants are planning for the future and have Saliba in their mind. The 22-year-old has been on their radar for a while, and they want to move for him in a year or two when Alaba slows down.

However, prising him away from the Emirates won't be easy. Saliba recently signed a new deal with the Gunners and is likely to cost around €100 million. However, Real Madrid have shown that they have the financial muscle to pull off such a deal, so it would be foolish to write them off.

Lucas Vazquez could leave in January

Los Blancos could allow Lucas Vazquez to leave in January, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Spanish winger has been used extensively as a winger by Real Madrid and has proven to be quite an asset. The 32-year-old has amassed 33 goals and 58 assists in 318 games across competitions for Los Blancos. He has been an able backup for Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his contract with the club runs out next summer.

The La Liga giants are yet to hand him a new deal, and it now appears that they could allow him to leave for free in the winter. With Vinicius Tobias expected to take a step up to the senior team from Real Madrid Castilla, the club are well covered in the position.

Juventus are long-term admirers of Vazquez and are paying close attention to the situation.

Los Blancos face Liverpool competition for Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid face competition from Liverpool for the services of Khephren Thuram, according to Tutto Juve.

The French midfielder is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu, following his exploits at Nice. The 22-year-old has registered eight goals and 11 assists in 144 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 side. His efforts have forced Los Blancos to take note, with the player likely to be available for €40 million.

The La Liga giants are spoilt for choice in midfield. However, with the futures of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos up in the air, Real Madrid are keeping their options open.

The Spanish side are long-term admirers of Thuram and are planning to move for him in the future. However, the Reds are leading the race for the 22-year-old at the moment.