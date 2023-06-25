Odion Ighalo gives fans insight into Al-Hilal’s $220 million-worth luxury airplane with golden throne 

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has given an intriguing look into how players at Saudi giants Al-Hilal are living luxuriously.

Ighalo uploaded a video of a tour of the luxury Boeing 747-400 plane that Al-Za'eem travel around in, per The Daily Mail. It is worth a reported $220 million (€201 million) and has been chartered by the likes of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. The Saudi billionaire is said to be a massive fan of the Saudi giants.

The plane features a dining room and a golden throne which can be seen in the video posted by Ighalo. It initially had 400 passenger seats but this was cut down to accommodate luxury items.

Ighalo is breath taken during his tour of the plane and can be heard saying in front of teammates:

"Wow."

Wow indeed, and it is perhaps why many European household names are opting to head to the Middle East. Ighalo has been joined by Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves at King Fahd International Stadium.

The Wolves captain has joined Al-Hilal for a reported €55 million and follows Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League. His Portuguese teammate arrived in January, joining Al-Za'eem's rivals Al-Nassr. The iconic forward reportedly earns €200 million per year.

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has also joined Ramon Diaz's side for €23 million. It appears that the Saudi Pro League are going to continue their relentless pursuit of European stars.

Ighalo's video is a great indication of the lure that the Middle Eastern league now has. The likes of Neves are swapping the dull weather of England for the heat of Saudi and are evidently going to be living in luxury.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri turns down offer from Al-Hilal

Allegri has turned down a proposal from Al-Hilal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has snubbed a lucrative verbal proposal from Al-Hilal. He was reportedly offered a €20 million salary per year to join the Saudi giants.

That contract would have ran until June 2025 but Allegri is going to remain in Turin. He is said to only be focused on Juve as he looks to deal with the gloomy situation at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady were docked 10 points last season due to financial irregularities. This saw them finish the campaign seventh and they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Allegri has been in charge of Juve since 2021 after previously leaving the Serie A giants in 2019. He has won five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies over the course of his two spells.

Al-Hilal finished last season third in the Saudi Pro League. They fell 13 points short of champions Al-Ittihad.

