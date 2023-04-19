Odion Ighalo imitates PSG superstar Lionel Messi's celebration after outshining Cristiano Ronaldo; video goes viral on social media

Al-Hilal hero Odion Ighalo recreated Lionel Messi’s iconic celebration after finding the back of the net against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr beat Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal 2-0 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday (April 18). Second-placed Al-Nassr needed to secure maximum points in the Riyadh Derby to go level on points with league leaders Al-Ittihad, who have played a game less.

Ronaldo and Co., though, failed to make the most of the opportunity, with Al-Hilal scoring both their goals from penalties, courtest Ighalo. His first came three minutes before half-time, sending the 'keeper the wrong way.

A couple of minutes after the hour mark, Ighalo once again deceived the Al-Nassr goalkeeper to double his and Al-Hilal’s lead. To rub salt into Ronaldo’s wounds, Ighalo went on to replicate Messi’s iconic celebration by kneeling down, looking up and pointing his arms towards the sky.

Here's a look at his celebration:

Home fans went berserk after seeing Ighalo pull off Messi’s celebration in Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo's presence.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have reportedly submitted a bid to bring Paris Saint-Germain ace Lionel Messi to the club this summer. According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club have tabled an eye-popping €400 million per year offer for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo cut frustrating figure in Al-Nassr’s defeat to Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo was effectively neutralised by Al-Hilal’s spirited defenders on the night. They tracked his runs superbly, blocked passing lanes and pressed him aggressively.

Al-Hilal fans also did their part by chanting Messi’s name from start to finish. Ronaldo, frustrated, saw a yellow card for holding Gustavo Cuellar in a headlock and bringing him down.

The Portugal icon had the least touches (31) of any outfield player to complete the game. He attempted four shots, none of which landed on target (one blocked, three off-target) and completed only 16 passes.

It marked the second straight goalless outing for Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. He has featured in 11 Saudi Pro League games for Al-Nassr, netting 11 goals and providing two assists.

