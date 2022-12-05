"Of course, it's a compliment" - 26-year-old star linked with Chelsea makes confident claim about future after shining at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands star Denzel Dumfries has addressed rumors regarding a potential transfer to Chelsea after his stellar performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Dutch right-back is grateful to be linked with an elite outfit like the Blues. However, he also reaffirmed his commitment to Inter Milan and insisted that he wants to focus on his national side's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Chelsea were busy in the summer transfer window and the west London outfit signed the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, among others.

Despite having a strong window, the Blues are currently facing injury issues, particularly at right-back. Chelsea star Reece James is suffering from a knee injury that he picked up in the Blues' 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

This has left manager Graham Potter no choice but to depend on Cesar Azpilicueta to fill in. Chelsea are, therefore, keen on signing a right-back at the end of the season, with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries a reported target (via Caught Offside).

The Dutch defender has now responded to the west London outfit's rumored interest in securing his signature. When asked about their interest, he told the Athletic (via GOAL):

“Of course, it’s a compliment. But when you put the Nerazzurri shirt on that is also a big compliment. I’m focused on the national team and I play for a very, very beautiful club in Italy. I’m very proud that I can play for Inter so I am focused on nothing else but the national team and Inter.”

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal gives 'big fat kiss' to reported Chelsea target after FIFA World Cup heroics

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal expressed his affection for Dumfries following his stunning performance in the side's 3-1 FIFA World Cup victory that knocked the USMNT out of the competition.

The reported Chelsea target provided two assists and scored a goal in the 81st minute, cementing a place in the quarter-finals for the Netherlands.

Following the encounter, Van Gaal was asked how highly he rates Dumfries in a press conference alongside the Dutch defender. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"Well, Denzel knows that full well. The day before yesterday I gave him a big fat kiss. I'm going to give him another big fat kiss so everyone can see."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal kisses defender Denzel Dumfries to show his appreciation Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal kisses defender Denzel Dumfries to show his appreciation 🇳🇱 https://t.co/omTxzQBNDU

The Dutch boss went on to kiss his player on the cheek at the press conference as a token of appreciation for Dumfries' performance.

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes