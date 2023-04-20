"Of course you are going to listen" – Pundit believes Chelsea could sell superstar if Real Madrid bid £100 million

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has asserted that Chelsea could sell Reece James to Real Madrid for a fee of £100 million in the upcoming summer transfer window.

James, 23, has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world over the past three seasons. Since returning from a fruitful loan spell at Wigan Athletic in 2019, he has helped the Blues lift a total of three trophies.

An offensive-minded defender blessed with pace and passing, the 16-cap England international has emerged on Real Madrid's radar of late. Los Blancos are keen to sign the wing-back ahead of next season, as per Fichajes.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton claimed that Chelsea might enter negotiations for James with Real. He said:

"It would be very difficult to turn Real Madrid down. It is one of those iconic teams. It does not matter where you are playing if the likes of Real Madrid come in for you, then you are going to stop and listen."

Sharing his thoughts on James securing a potential move to Santiago Bernabeu, Hutton added:

"I think James is an outstanding footballer. I know he has had his injury problems but Chelsea are a better team when he is fully fit. He signed a new long-term contract so it is going to be massive money to get him out of there."

"Even though we are talking about Real Madrid, are they going to pay £100 million for a full-back? But if they are in for you, of course, you are going to listen."

So far, James has scored 11 goals and laid out 20 assists in 147 overall games for the west London outfit.

Wesley Sneijder hits out at Chelsea star following Real Madrid defeat

Speaking to RTL7, Wesley Sneijder slammed Enzo Fernandez for his lack of work rate in Chelsea's 2-0 UEFA Champions League last-eight second-leg loss against Real Madrid on Tuesday (18 April). He said:

"If you have been brought in as a player for over £100 million, then you can at least expect that he will run his lungs out, right? But he walked! He loses the ball himself, then he has a moment of mourning. You see Enzo trudge a bit while [Conor] Gallagher runs past him. That must be addressed. I don't think he's a great footballer."

Fernandez, 22, lost possession 12 times before being replaced in the 67th minute by interim boss Frank Lampard.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined Chelsea from Benfica in January for a whopping £107 million. He has laid out just two assists in 15 matches across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit this season.

