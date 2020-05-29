"Of course it hurts!" Jurgen Klopp opens up on EPL heartbreak

Klopp revealed that Liverpool have created an identity

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp opened up on Liverpool's nail-biting title race with Manchester City last season. Despite their heroic efforts, the Reds surrendered the EPL title to Pep Guardiola's side by a solitary point last summer.

However, Klopp and co put their EPL heartbreak behind them and won the UEFA Champions League title for the sixth time in the club's history.

"My dream was always that we could play in any random shirt, but if you watched us play, you would say, ah that's Liverpool" ✊ #LFC Team Culture with Jürgen Klopp Part One, presented by @WesternUnion. pic.twitter.com/t53kj4hHks — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 29, 2020

An in official club interview, the German shed light on his feelings after the EPL 2018-19 season.

"For me, it was not a disappointment. They won the EPL title, we won the Champions League final; done. The important information for me was how good we can be if we really focussed and improve a couple of things"

"That was our motivation — using the last season as a basis not just for how close it can be or how much it can hurt. Of course it hurts, but we are a really good football team."

Liverpool finished second in the EPL despite securing a staggering 97 points. While the players expressed their disappointment and capped off a sensational season by winning the UCL, they promised to keep on going and deliver the EPL trophy soon enough.

EPL heartbreak to UCL jubilation for Liverpool

Klopp lifted his first UCL title as a manager in 2019

Klopp believes that the 2018-19 season was a huge learning curve for his side and added that Liverpool made history by winning the UCL title.

"The history of this club is so big and it was all about winning. The boys and the people bought into that and that was the most important thing. It gave us the chance to start new."

"Now we have players where the kids of today will talk in the future about their wonderful past"

Hailed as one of the best managers in world football, Klopp made a name for himself in the Bundesliga with Mainz 04 and Borussia Dortmund. The German tactician moved to EPL side Liverpool in 2015 and has since then done a fabulous job at the club.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear in the EPL summit and are two wins away from securing their first league title in 30 years. With Liverpool on the brink of EPL glory, Klopp affirmed that the identity of the club is the most important thing.

"We have clear rules about how we want to play for all the boys through the ranks. My dream was always that we could play in any random shirt but if you watched us play you're saying 'aah, that's Liverpool'"

"The identity should be that clear. That's what we try."

The EPL has been suspended mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, teams have returned to training in recent weeks, and the EPL is scheduled to resume on July 17th.

Liverpool's lead in the EPL summit is seemingly unassailable, but the fight for relegation as well as the European spots is far from decided. Klopp and co could get their hands on the EPL trophy as early as June 20th when they face Everton at Goodison Park.